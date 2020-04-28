At approximately 9:55 p.m., Monday, April 27, deputies with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) responded to a stabbing on Dove Circle in the Union Grove area, according to MCSO Assistant Chief Steve Guthrie.
“When deputies arrived on scene, Robert Vernon Thomas, age 55, was found to be deceased,” Guthrie said.
Guthrie said Donald Terry Sloan, 52, was taken into custody without incident and charged with murder, and no bond has been set at this time.
He said the investigation is ongoing. Check out the next edition of The Reporter for more information on the case.
