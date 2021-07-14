We often get so wrapped up in what happens come the fall, winter, or spring on the fields and courts, that it’s easy to forget all that goes into making those moments and games possible.
And it all starts in the summer, as players and coaches hone their craft and practice the small things that on a game night when the scoreboard is lit up, we almost certainly aren’t looking for or paying attention to.
But that’s been part of the beauty of this summer so far, is heading to a number of different practices for different sports, and just taking in how teams handle themselves, how coaches work with the players, and how players apply what they’ve learned and put it into practice. When the lights aren’t on, it’s a heck of a lot easier, and sometimes more fun, to just take a step back, and see sports from a different perspective, rather than being so laser focused on the game and score.
A perfect example of this that sticks out in my mind so far, is at last week’s Guntersville-Buckhorn practice date, as I roamed the Wildcats’ sideline, I stopped and watched an exchange between the quarterback and the center.
For a little background, Guntersville will have a new center this season, and as head coach Lance Reese put it to me following that particular day’s practice, the last thing you want is to notice the center, because it usually means something bad had happened. But in this particular moment, it was the quarterback and center working together to figure out shot gun snaps, with no coaches nearby. Simply the quarterback noting to the center that he didn’t need to rifle the snaps back as hard as he could, but instead, just focus on putting it about waist high where it’s easy to grab. A handful of practice snaps on the sideline later, both players seemed satisfied with the exchange and work, and waited for the offense’s chance to get back out on the field and do it for real.
A seemingly innocuous and routine part of a football game, but everything about it, from the discussion to how the players handled it, to getting the exchange down fascinated me, and was something that I would not have noticed during a game since I would normally be so focused on what’s happening on the field.
But it was made possible by heading to what many might consider just another day of practice in the summer.
And it’s not just that one exchange, but getting to see how different coaches, even within the same team, handle things. At a 7-on-7 event in Gadsden, there was Albertville coach Chip English showing poise and calm on the sidelines while his team played, but then assistant coaches were the ones getting loud or trying to fire up the players to emphasize a particular point.
You learn not just about how a team might do during the season at these events, but a get a little insight into how coaches and players operate, and about the culture or tone teams are trying to establish.
So if you get the chance this summer to head to any of your particular team’s workouts or joint practices, in any sport, take a few minutes and watch something that isn’t the action on the field or courts. The final score doesn’t count, so what better chance for you as a fan or parents to simply watch, observe, and maybe learn a few things about the sport or school you might not have known before.
Sure the games don’t count, but that doesn’t mean what’s happening and what you’re seeing doesn’t matter.
