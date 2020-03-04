After weeks of uncertainty, Jeff Buckles has been let go from his position as assistant chief of police in Geraldine over comments he made on Facebook.
Members of the Geraldine Town Council voted 5-1 during its regular meeting Tuesday night to terminate Buckles. Councilman Terry Harris voted against termination.
“It was a lot to consider,” Ables said. “Everybody in there knows that Officer Buckles has done a great job. We just had to make a decision to uphold the policies that we have here. “We had some policies that were clearly
violated, and he admitted to that.”
Ables said he had been receiving a large number of phone calls about how to handle the situation from people in the community as well as from out of state. Still, he said his decision was not based on outside pressure but on policy.
As required by law, a third-party, independent adjudicator was brought in to make a recommendation based solely on the facts related to the post and not based off of Buckles prior work performance, good or bad, the mayor said.
“It’s tough,” Ables said. “I consider him a friend. He’s done a great job. He’s done everything we’ve asked him to, worked with kids … But he made a mistake and violated policy, and we had to deal with it.”
In addition to a large outcry from people calling for Buckles termination, the former assistant police chief also had many supporters.
Gerald Tillman, a concerned citizen, stood up during the meeting in support of Buckles and got into a passionate exchange with the mayor. The man asked why the public wasn’t given a chance to address the council about the situation, whether or not it mattered if Buckles’ attorney wasn’t present and if Buckles could appeal the decision.
Ables said the council was under no legal obligation to allow public comment. He also said Buckles and his attorney had foreknowledge of the meeting and he could have been present if he so desired. Ables had to tell Tillman multiple times to return to his seat or leave the room.
“We had to do our job,” Ables said. “When I became mayor, I took an oath to support the constitution of the United States, the constitution of Alabama and the policies of the Town of Geraldine. That’s what I’m going to do, tough as it might be.”
Ables said Buckles’ comments could have potentially been in violation of federal statutes against threatening a public official, but that didn’t factor into the council’s decision. The mayor declined to comment on whether or not he had been contacted by the Secret Service or other federal law enforcement agencies.
Buckles made the controversial post Tuesday, Feb. 4, after seeing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rip up President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech on TV.
“Pelosi just ripped up his [speech],” Buckles wrote on his Facebook page. “Road Side bomb on her way home and any other Dumbocrats.”
Buckles spoke briefly with The Reporter after the meeting, saying he may try to appeal the decision.
“There was no threat there,” he said, referring to his Facebook post.
He said after watching the State of the Union address and seeing Pelosi rip up the speech, he posted the first thing that “popped” into his head. He went to bed that night planning to leave for Gatlinburg, Tennessee the next day to celebrate his 38-year wedding anniversary. But when he got up the next morning, he said he knew something was wrong.
He then deleted his post and issued an apology.
“I want to apologize for venting on FB,” he wrote. “I have definitely offended some people with my remarks. It just rips my heart out that our great country is so divided.”
Hundreds of people commented on and shared both the original and apology post, with many taking his words as offensive and even “terroristic.” Others supported Buckles for expressing his opinion. Several large media outlets such as AL.com, Salon and the Daily Mail ran a story on their websites about Buckles’ post.
Buckles said he was caught off guard by the council’s decision, and he had just found out about the meeting the night before. He also said his lawyer was in Jamaica and unable to attend the meeting. Buckles said he was two and a half years away from retirement.
“I felt like this thing was handle all wrong from the beginning,” Harris said.
After learning about Buckles’ posts, Harris said Police Chief Heath Albright spoke with the mayor and recommended termination. The mayor said he would back Albright, provided he had legal grounds for dismissal, Harris said.
Harris said the council should have spoken with Buckles before deciding to pursue termination and suspended him for seven days without pay while it made a decision. He said he believed the suspension without pay and a formal letter on his record would have been a sufficient punishment.
“Personally, that’s the way I felt it should have been handled, and that’s one reason I voted against it because I didn’t feel like it was handled appropriately by the mayor or the chief in the beginning,” he said. “I don’t believe Officer Buckles was ever capable of doing anything that he put down [on Facebook]. He didn’t personally threaten Mrs. Pelosi. I felt like the council read more into than what was there, and I think they felt too much pressure from people on Facebook and across the country and everywhere else.”
In other business, the council:
•Approved the minutes from the special called meeting on Feb. 25.
•Approved the minutes from the Feb. 10 regular meeting.
•Accepted a bid of $2,300 for a 2001 Chevrolet pickup truck.
•Accepted a bid of $550.21 for a 2007 Gravely lawn mower.
•Accepted a bid of $5,002 for a 2012 Kubota lawnmower.
•Approved amending the budget for the fire department to cover recent renovations to the fire hall. Ables said the renovations, which included gutter and trim work, exceeded the current budget. The council was not notified about the renovations before the work was done, he said.
