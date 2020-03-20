The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office will perform law enforcement duties as normal during the COVID-19 outbreak and will have an increased law enforcement presence in the county, according to DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden.
Beginning Tuesday, March 17, the office will be closed to the public until further notice. For reports or other issues, citizens can call (256)845-3801.
Pistol permits will only be renewed or issued online, by visiting dekalbcountysheriff.org and choosing the "Pistol Permit" section from the left side menu. Mobile device users must choose the "Full Site" option to view the menu.
In the Detention Center, corrections officers have already begun screening inmates upon admittance for symptoms. All inmate visitation will be handled remotely at jailfunds.com until further notice. Call the jail at (256)845-8565 for bond information. Recommendations from the Alabama Department of Public Health are being followed.
"These changes are to protect our staff and inmate population, as well as the public during the COVID-19 outbreak," Welden said. "We'll have more deputies out on the road than normal.
"We're not going to stop doing our job," he continued. "Pro-active law enforcement work during this time is more important than ever to reassure the public. Please help us all by remaining vigilant and calm during this time."
