Behind the right arm of MacKinley Portillo and a big third inning, the Douglas Eagles locked up the area softball title on Tuesday night, earning the right to host next week’s 5A Area 13 Tournament.
The Eagles were able to clinch the title Tuesday after downing Sardis last week by a 5-0 final.
Portillo dominated the Sardis hitters all game, limiting the Lions to just one hit, walking for, and pitching around two errors with the help of nine strikeouts.
With the game scoreless through two and a half innings, Douglas finally broke through in the bottom of the third, scoring four times, all via unearned runs.
After an error put the lead-off batter on, the Eagles ground out and struck out before Portillo came through with a clutch double for the only run she needed on the mound. Following a walk, Cheyenne Hamby doubled home Portillo to double the lead, then Lexi Maples hit a line drive that resulted in an error and two more scoring for the game’s final runs.
The errors made a hard-luck loser of Sardis’ Kayden Tarvin, who went toe-to-toe with Portillo, giving just three hits, walking one, and fanning seven over her six innings of work. Lily Towns had the lone hit for Sardis.
With the win, Douglas improves to 17-4 on the season, and have won nine of their last 10 games.
Sardis wraps up area play as the No. 2 seed in Area 13, and currently sits at 13-11 on the season.
Early runs helps Fyffe hold off Cedar Bluff
Fyffe scored five times over the first two innings, then held off a middle innings rally from Cedar Bluff to earn a 5-4 victory on Tuesday.
The Devils plated one in the first, then scored four times in the second for a quick 5-0 lead before Cedar Bluff began its charge. The guests scored solo runs in the third and fourth, then two in the fifth but could not get the tying run across.
Alivia Hatch went 2 for 3 with three RBIs to lead the Fyffe bats, while lead-off hitter Madison Myers was 2 for 3 with a pair of RBIs and three runs scored.
Chloe Hatch earned the win on the hill for the Devils, tossing five innings, giving up on unearned run while fanning six.
Asbury wins wild game over Valley Head, 15-14
In a game that featured 38 combined hits, a walk-off hit for Asbury helped them overcome a six-run Valley Head rally in the seventh to pull out a 15-14 win Tuesday.
Valley head trailed 14-8 heading to the seventh before plating six runs in the top of the seventh, bringing the Rams back to the plate with a chance to win the game.
After Amiyah Stanley reached on an error to lead-off the bottom of the seventh, she advanced to second before an Alexis Adams single to right brought her around to score, giving the Rams the walk-off victory.
The walk-off hit capped a huge game from Adams, who went 5 for 6, driving in four runs and scoring five times, including three doubles on the day. Kiley Spain also had a strong game for the Rames, going 3 for 5 with a pair of RBIs, while Kathryn Garrett and Stanley also each drove in a pair.
Albertville picks up area win over Huntsville
The Albertville Aggies picked up a key area win over Huntsville on Tuesday night, topping the Panthers by a 7-4 final. Statistics from the game were not available. This recap will be updated if and when statistics from the game are posted.
