The Marshall County Library celebrated this week with the unveiling of a new bookmobile to serve patrons throughout the county.
For more than 47 years, the Marshall County Bookmobile has delivered information, large print books, children’s books to daycares and provided life-long learning to county patrons from all walks of life.
The new bookmobile is a 2022 Starcraft Bookmobile purchased through The Bus Center located in Pelham, Alabama. The bookmobile was purchased with county funds. Johnnie Ring of Arab designed the graphic logo. The bookmobile offers a collection of 15,000 large print books, books on tape and services Head starts and daycares with children’s books. The bookmobile maintains a schedule which allows more than 30 stops every two weeks.
Libraries are the heart of every community, and bookmobiles play a vital role for the library by bringing valuable resources to library patrons. The Marshall County Cooperative Library Bookmobile serves people of all backgrounds.
