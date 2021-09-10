The Guntersville Wildcats made quick work of the visiting Crossville Lions on Friday night, scoring 38 seconds into the game and never looking back on the way to a 58-0 romp over the visiting Lions, including leading 51-0 at halftime.
Cole McCarty hit Brandon Fussell for that quick 7-0 lead, with that duo hooking up three times for scores in the first half.
McCarty ended the first half a perfect 7 for 7 for 98 yards and the three touchdown passes to Fussell, who totaled 57 yards on those three catches.
While McCarty and Fussell connected, running back Logan Pate found the end zone twice in the opening half, giving him six touchdowns over his last two games. Pate finished the opening half with 61 yards on four carries in addition to the two scores, while backup running back CJ Gomera totaled 42 yards and a score before the halftime break.
The win pushes the Wildcats to 3-1 on the season, and stretches their winning streak to three games. The Wildcats will be on the road next weekend to take on Douglas, who fell to visiting Fairview on Friday night by a 42-19 final.
Crossville drops to 0-4 on the season with the loss, and will get next week off before returning to the field on September 24 when they host non-Region foe Plainview.
