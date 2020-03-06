A business in Albertville made the wish of a local 3-year-old boy come true after he was diagnosed with a critical illness more than a year ago.
Through Make-A-Wish Alabama, Caleb Allen received a camper recreational vehicle courtesy of Hall’s RV, located at 9184 U.S. Highway 431.
“Caleb ... wished to have a camper,” Erin Slay-Wilson, public relations and communications manager for Make-A-Wish Alabama, said. “Hall’s RV agreed to help us grant this wish through significant discounts. They have worked with us on several similar wishes.”
Caleb’s father, Michael Allen, said they were all excited when they heard about receiving the RV.
“[Caleb] was super excited,” Michael Allen said. “We really
all are … He just loves being outside, and for a year, he really couldn’t do that.”
On May 4, 2018, Caleb was diagnosed with medulloblastoma, a cancerous brain tumor. He underwent a year of treatments at St. Jude Children’s Hospital, including several months of chemotherapy and radiation. He was finally able to return home more than a year later after having an operation at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis.
Before the diagnosis and surgery, Michael Allen said Caleb was sleeping in his own room and learning how to dress himself. He’s since had to relearn how to do those things and more.
“Once the surgery happened, he spent 16-21 days … on a ventilator learning how to breathe again,” Michael Allen said. “He had to start completely over. He’s not quite walking yet, but he’s almost there.”
Michael Allen said Caleb has been slowly getting back outside since he’s been in remission, learning “how to be a kid again.” One of his favorite things to do before getting sick was to go camping in his grandparents’ RV at Lake Guntersville State Park, which is how his wish came about, he said.
“He just wanted a camper like granny and papaw, and that’s what he got,” he said. “Generally, kids his age … when they’re 16 or 17, they don’t really remember stuff that happened when they were 2 and 3 years old. This is something he’ll be able to enjoy for the rest of his life.”
The Allen family hopes to take the new camper out on its maiden voyage later in March to celebrate Caleb’s fourth birthday.
“We’re pretty ecstatic about it and thankful at the same time,” his father said.
This isn’t the first time Hall’s RV helped grant an outdoor-loving child’s wish. In October 2019, the business gave an RV to Levi Bryant, who had been diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy at age 3.
“Community partners like Hall’s RV make our mission possible across the state,” Tracy Bennett Smith, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish Alabama, said. “We rely on the generosity of our corporate and individual donors to make wishes like Caleb’s come true each year. We are incredibly thankful for the impact that Hall’s RV has had on our mission.”
According to Slay-Wilson, Make-A-Wish’s mission is “to create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.” It serves all 67 counties in Alabama, funded only by local donations and corporate partners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.