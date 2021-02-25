Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputes are asking for the public’s help in locating anyone involved in burglarizing a Guntersville church.
The Shiloh Primitive Baptist Church, located off Rock hill Road, was burglarized twice – once on Jan. 22 and again Feb. 6.
According to police reports, the church sustained damage to windows, doors and bathrooms. Church equipment was also damaged.
The suspects are believed to also be responsible for the theft of a Polaris Razor from a home on Reli Road. The suspects were seen at the church cemetery in the Polaris while another suspect was seen riding a dirt bike.
Anyone with information about the burglaries or the suspects, please call the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at 256-582-2034.
