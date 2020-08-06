Students attending Albertville City Schools will have an extra week to prepare themselves for returning to school now that the board of education revised the school calendar by moving the start date from Aug. 17 to Aug. 24
Students will begin a staggered entry on Aug. 24 - 26, the board stated. Thursday, Aug. 27, will be the first day for all students to attend together.
The decision was made early Wednesday morning during a Special Called Board Meeting and Budget Hearing. The board said the extra week was needed “due to COVID 19 and extra days for required teacher professional development.”
In other business, Superintendent Boyd English recommended the board:
Approve the following personnel items:
A. Resignations
1. Sara Kathleen McDaniel, resigning as elementary teacher at AIS, effective Aug. 3.
B. Employments
1. Karen Smith, bus side (replacing Cara Darlene Ivy), effective Aug. 11.
2. Tracey Cowan (3465), Child Nutrition Program (CNP) worker at Albertville Elementary School (new unit), effective, Aug. 6.
3. Leslie Knight (3466), CNP worker at Albertville High School. (replacing Linda Morgan), effective Aug. 6.
C. Supplement assignments
1. Chelsea Kinney, JV cheer coach at AHS effective Aug. 6 with extra duties effective Sept. 1.
2. Scarlett Hyman, dance line instructor at AHS effective Aug. 6, 2020, to be paid $5,000 with AHS band funds paying $2,000.
D. Other
1. Megan Logan, early morning employee child care from 6:30-7 a.m. at Albertville Primary School/AES, to be paid $10 for 30 minutes, effective Aug. 17 - May 27, 2021.
2. Mary Evan Luther, early morning employee child care from 6:30-7 a.m. at APS/AES, to be paid $10 for 30 minutes, effective Aug. 17 - May 27, 2021.
3. Felicia Adams, early morning employee child care from 6:30-7 a.m. at APS/AES, to be paid $10 for 30 minutes, effective Aug. 17 - May 27, 2021.
4. Sarah Gilliland, early morning employee child care from 6:30 -7 a.m. at Albertville Kindergarten Pre-K, to be paid $10 for 30 minutes, effective Aug. 17 - May 27, 2021.
5. Kristi Beam, early morning employee child care from 6:30-7 a.m. at AKPK, to be paid $10 for 30 minutes, effective Aug. 17 - May 27,2021.
6. Jamie Armstrong, early morning employee child care from 6:30-7 a.m. at AKPK, to be paid $10 for 30 minutes, effective Aug. 17 - May 27, 2021.
7. Pamela Wood, to drive a mid-day special needs route, effective Aug. 11 - May 27, 2021.
8. Nancy Liles, to drive a tech route, effective Aug. 11 - May 27, 2021.
9. Michelle Haase, to drive a tech route, effective Aug. 11 - May 27, 2021.
10. Kelley Spaulding, sub for tech and mid-day route, effective Aug. 11- May 27, 2021.
11. Charlsie Joshua, sub for tech and mid-day route, effective Aug. 11 - May 27, 2021.
12. Douglas Smith, sub for tech and mid-day route, effective Aug. 11 - May 27, 202
E. Amend dates
1. Amend dates from July 8, 2020 board meeting for Mary Beth Crawford to work band camp from Aug. 3 - Aug. 7.
Amend dates from June 16, 2020 board meeting for Noah Garrett, independent contract, to provide his services for AHS band, to be paid and not to exceed $650 from AHS Band funds, effective Aug. 3 - 7.
Reject bids for janitorial service to sanitize classrooms and media centers nightly. Servpro bid $7,580 (optional $1,590 per school) and DunoMarc Janitorial and Maintenance LLC bid $16,800 (optional $4,657 per school).
Approve the following virtual teaching supplements that will funded by CARES ACT allocations:
1. Virtual Curriculum Specialist Supplement, grades 7-12. The teacher will receive $250 per course customized for virtual school. Specialist will also be the teacher of record/responsible for grade recording.
2. Virtual Academic/Achievement Support. The teacher will provide academic support to students, after hours, for a guaranteed five hours a week. They will be paid, NTE, $3000 per core content area for the 2020-2021 school year.
Approve the following word additions to the 2020-21 student code of conduct on page 11 under general school information: “Students are expected to adhere to all emergency health orders issued by the Alabama Department of Public Health and the governor's office. Failure to abide by the orders will be considered a Class I violation and will be dealt with accordingly.”
Approve a 2020-2021 CNP application agreement. Meal pricing will be as follows:
Breakfast (second): students - no charge ($2.50), staff - $2.50, visitors $2.75, Headstart $2.25
Lunch (second): students - no charged ($4) staff - $4, visitors $4.50, Headstart - $4 ($1.25)
The minutes and agenda will be voted on for approval at the next board meeting Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 7 a.m. at 107 West Main Street in Albertville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.