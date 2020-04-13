Storms raged through North Alabama on Easter Sunday, causing terrific damage to several homes and businesses in Boaz.
Around 6:30 p.m., a tornado was believed to have touched down in the southern part of the city, dismantling structures along U.S. Highway 431, Coosa Road, Bethsaida Road, Pleasant Hill Road, Roden Avenue and Dogwood Drive, among others. According to Marshall-DeKalb Electric Cooperative, at least 490 members were left without power Monday morning, but many have been restored since.
The tornado ripped through Boaz without much warning. Jathan Taylor, 34, of Boaz, said he was watching a movie with his girlfriend when the twister took a spin near his home on Pleasant Hill Road.
“We were watching a movie when the severe weather sirens went off, but all we really saw was rain,” Taylor said. “And then the rain got more intense for a bit, so we went out to hear what the weather announcement over the sirens was saying.”
After standing on his front porch for a few minutes, Taylor said the couple went back inside to finish their movie. Then all of a sudden, he said it sounded like a train was headed directly toward his home.
“I heard an unnatural sound, so I opened the door, and I could barely see 100 feet in front of me, whereas five minutes before it was just heavy rain. I noticed a sound very similar to a train, and that's what everyone always says; it sounds like a train rolling down the tracks.
“Within two seconds there was debris hitting the side of my house, so we took shelter in the bathroom,” he continued. “[We] couldn't hear anything over trees snapping, debris hitting the side of the house and rain.”
“I can't remember the last time that my heart beat that hard,” Taylor added. “In the moment, it seemed like the longest 10 seconds ever, but just as quickly as it had started it was over. It really puts things into perspective how quickly your life can change. It could have changed forever in just 10 seconds.”
As of Monday morning, only one injury to a child from Pleasant Hill Road had been reported by the Boaz Police Department. The severity could not be confirmed.
Among numerous homes being destroyed, many businesses saw extensive damage as well, including Robert Cobb Motors and First Capital Insurance Agency among others, located on U.S. Highway 431 in Boaz.
Boaz City Schools’ Transportation Department braved significant damage to its bus shop, located on Coosa Road.
"Our office building's porch was blown off, in addition to the structure being moved from its foundation," Boaz Superintendent Todd Haynie said. "The exterior doors on our bus shop were damaged beyond repair. Also, we have approximately five buses that will require some new windows, as well as paint work. Our building maintenance shop which is located next to our bus shop was damaged. Our transportation and building maintenance departments have been hard at work this morning [Monday] surveying the damage and securing the property.
In an effort to help the community, local businesses stepped in to offer aid after the storm. Weathers Ace Hardware in Boaz, Boaz Farm and Garden and Walmart in Boaz almost immediately made the choice to open their doors Sunday evening and extend its hours for anyone affected by the tornado.
Alexander Ford in Boaz, Piggly Wiggly and others donated food to first responders, utility workers and cleanup workers.
Guntersville Police Department also extended aid to the city by sending a few officers to help direct traffic and assist in the clean up effort. Boaz Police Chief Josh Gaskin estimated it could take weeks to clean up storm-stricken areas.
Gaskin said several city roads were not only blocked off due to debris and downed power lines, but some were impassable because of flash flooding too. Affected roads included Mt. Vernon Road, between Willow Road and George Washington; Coosa Road; Bethsaida Road; Pleasant Hill Road; U.S. Highway 431 near Big Ed’s Fireworks and Robert Cobb Motors; Reedy Circle; Ellis Road; and Lee Avenue. The bridge on Double Bridges Road (Aroney Road), just off Alabama Highway 168 was also flooded.
