Albertville attorney John C. Gullahorn, the president elect of the University of Alabama National Alumni Association, is leading a campaign to endow a scholarship to the university in memory of the late Albertville dentist Allen Kirby.
It will take $25,000 to fully endow the Dr. Thomas Allen Kirby Memorial Scholarship so it produces funds each year to be awarded to an Albertville High School student who plans to attend Alabama.
The Marshall County Bama Club Scholarship Committee along with Kristi Kirby, the late doctor’s wife, will meet each year, review the applicants and select the winner. The scholarship will be announced at each honors day at AHS.
“I believe you would have a hard time finding someone as knowledgeable and as passionate about Alabama football as our friend Allen Kirby,” Gullahorn wrote in a letter he distributed about the scholarship.
“I write this letter to you, and ask that you share it with other friends, in our effort to have his legacy in our community memorialized with the founding of a scholarship to the University of Alabama. You do not have to be an Alabama fan to help forever honor the name of Dr. Thomas Allen Kirby.”
Any money received by the National Alumni Association before June 1 will be matched by funds from the UA Car Tag Program. To donate, make a tax-deductible check payable to Alumni Fund and mail it to Gullahorn at P.O. Box 1669, Albertville, AL 35950, or bring it to his office at 310 West Main Street, Albertville, 35950.
Ben and Mary Shurett have contributed to the Kirby scholarship fund. Ben Shurett is a former publisher of The Reporter who also served a term as UA National Alumni Association president.
“No one loved the University of Alabama more than Allen did, and I can think of no better way to honor his life than to endow a scholarship to UA in his name,” Ben Shurett wrote in a letter supporting the scholarship.
“I know Allen’s family will be pleased that, once this scholarship is fully funded, a Marshall County student will be selected each year to receive financial support to pursue their degree in Tuscaloosa.
“Mary and I urge you to join John and Sonia Gullahorn and many others who are making donations to make this scholarship a reality.”
