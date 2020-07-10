Editor's note: a version of this article ran in the May 11, 2019 edition of The Reporter.
At the end of the gospel of John, there is an encounter recorded between the apostle Peter and Jesus. It seems that Peter, who was a fisherman by trade, decided to go fishing. After fishing all night and catching nothing, Peter and his friends see Jesus from the shore, who tells them where to fish, and they catch a net full. Peter then comes to shore to talk with Jesus and He asks Peter this question: “Do you love me?”
As a matter of fact, He asks him this question three times, which happens to be the same number of times Peter denied Jesus just before the crucifixion. All three times Peter answers in the affirmative, “yes Lord, you know I love you.” And Jesus responds with, “Feed my sheep.” Three times Jesus tells Peter what he is supposed to do. It seems like Peter was wavering between following Jesus and going back to his former life. Jesus lovingly reminds him that he isn’t supposed to just be involved in ministry, but he is to be committed to ministry.
Some years back, I met a man, Dr. Tim Elmore, who gave a great example of the difference between being committed and just being involved. He told of a kamikaze pilot, who flew in World War II for the Japanese air force. He was interviewed by a newspaper reporter after he had returned from his 15th mission. The reporter asked the pilot if he was actually a contradiction. The reporter asked “How can someone be a kamikaze pilot–whose mission is to fly into military bases and give up his life in the process—and still be alive after fifteen missions?”
“Well, its like this,” the pilot responded. “I was very involved. Not ever committed, but very involved.”
You see, a true kamikaze pilot only flies on ONE mission. He gives his life for that one mission. He cannot be involved without being committed. There is no such thing as a half-hearted kamikaze. Commitment goes with the territory.
Our world is filled with people who want to be involved but not really committed. They want to keep all of their options open, and often don’t make a decision until the last minute because a better opportunity may arise at the eleventh hour. In fact, because our world offers us so many options, we tend not to commit ourselves because we prefer a wide focus. We want to do it all. But you can’t have it all.
Today, people talk about commitments they’re going to make, but often fail to keep them. New Year’s resolutions last until February or March, at best. We say we believe in something or make a promise—then we drift from it. Half-hearted kamikazes are a dime a dozen. The reason some people live such quality lives and possess such great influence is that they do more than make promises. They’re committed to some ideals and values, and they live them out. They move from a “wish” to a “lifestyle” by surrendering to a cause along the way.
Which one of these do you think honors God? God is looking for more than half-hearted kamikazes, He is looking for committed followers. Famous Chicago preacher D. L. Moody was quoted as saying “The world has yet to see what God can do with a man fully consecrated to him. By God’s help, I aim to be that man.” So, are you involved or committed?
Ben Alford is the former rector of Christ Episcopal Church in Albertville.
