Danny Earl Naylor
Guntersville
Danny Earl Naylor, 75, passed away in his sleep at his home in Guntersville on Monday, July 5, 2021.
Danny was born on Sept. 19, 1945 to Earl and Pansy Naylor. He grew up in Aroney and attended Crossville High school. He loved sports and lettered in all the sports in which he participated. After graduating from high school in 1963 he pursued a business degree at Snead College and then a data processing degree at Gadsden State in 1967. In 1964 he joined the Alabama National Guard; did basic training at Fort Gordon in Georgia and was part of the Signal Corp during his tour of duty.
In 1967 married Joan Jones (deceased) of Boaz and had two daughters, Christi (deceased) and Christn. He later remarried to current wife, Pat in 1987. His first job was in construction and in 1969 worked for seven years at the Marshall Space Flight Center for Computer Science Corp in Huntsville. In 1976 he started work at TOCCO Inc. in Boaz in the Production Control Dept. during which time he pursed a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Alabama and retired as Purchasing Manager in 2009.
In the 70’s Danny was an avid fisherman and was a charter member of the Boaz Bass Club. In the 80’s he started golfing and has enjoyed it throughout his life. He was part of the company golf league and played in numerous tournaments with friends. One of his most memorable moments was sharing a photograph with professional golfer John Cook. He and wife Pat enjoyed taking road trips with Hilton Head being a favorite destination for of course, golf. Danny enjoyed reading books by authors Patrick McManus, John Gierach and recently Hemingway. He was the main cook in the family, trying different recipes and cooking out on the grill. Dare not to mention his love of Alabama football; wife Pat had to be in a no talk zone when Alabama was playing on TV. He had many good long term friendships and made friends easily with his talent for small talk and ability to share what he called “useless information”.
He thoroughly enjoyed family gatherings, especially time spent with daughter, son-in law and grandchildren. Most memorable, sharing his fisherman skills with grandchildren when they were younger. The stories they can tell! His family was very important to him. He made a point of staying in contact with relatives and always willing to give a helping hand.
He was survived by wife, Pat Naylor; daughter, Christn Campbell (Scott); grandchildren, Brie Campbell (Payden Jeffreys), Hunter Campbell (Morgan) and Grayson Campbell (Chloe); great-grandchild, Gunner Campbell; brother, Gary Naylor (Vickie); nephews, Jesse Naylor (Lacy) and Jeb Naylor (Anna); great-nephew, Samson Naylor.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Earl and Pansy Naylor.
The family chose cremation per Danny’s wishes; the arrangements were entrusted to Albertville Memorial Chapel. Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Heart Association.
Brenda Rains
Albertville
Mrs. Brenda Rains, 69, passed away Monday, July 5, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
She was born December 5, 1951, in Guntersville, Alabama. Brenda graduated Marshall County High School in 1970. She briefly attended Snead State Community College before becoming a mother to her first two children, Chip (1971) and Michael Rains (1973). In the mid-1970s, she began working for the United States Government at the Redstone Arsenal.
In 1980, she met the love of her life, Terry, while working at the Arsenal. They married, and in 1983, Brenda and Terry welcomed their daughter, Alyssa. Soon thereafter, Brenda decided she wanted to be closer to her young children while they were attending school and took a position as the Executive Director of the Albertville Chamber of Commerce. There, she created the Ambassador program, grew membership exponentially, and worked on many other projects such as the Freedom Festival.
In November of 1992, Terry was offered a unique opportunity to take a position with the Missile Defense Agency located on Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands. They accepted this opportunity and moved, lived, and worked there until 1998, when they returned home to Alabama.
Brenda, then returned to work at Redstone Arsenal and continued her career there until retiring in 2010. After retirement, she joined the Garden Club and was quickly named President of the Albertville Greenlawn Garden Club and later, District #2 Director.
Although Brenda always had a demanding career, she lived a life of service to her church and community. She volunteered in positions such as Sunday School Teacher, Reading Buddy at Albertville Primary, Garden Club, and multiple other organizations. Brenda also enjoyed working as an Inspector for each election cycle.
Brenda had many interests, including reading, decorating, gardening, cooking, HGTV, and hosting parties; but her greatest love was her family. She was a devoted wife and mother and loved nothing more than giving hugs and saying, “I love you.” Brenda had a knack for making you feel like her one and only best friend. She was kind, generous, and funny. She will be missed terribly by her family and friends.
Services were Friday, July 9, 2021, at the First United Methodist Church in Albertville at 2 p.m. with Bro. Mark Adams officiating. Burial was in Asbury Cemetery with Adams Brown Service Funeral Home directing.
Survivors include her husband, Terry Rains; daughter, Alyssa Rains; sons, Chap Rains (Rachael) and Michael Rains (Brandy); sisters, Debbie Elder (Dwain), Pam Bryant (Wayne) and Sandra Brown; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Ben D. Webster
Albertville
Ben D. Webster, 75, of Albertville, died July 5, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center North.
Services were Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home with Bro. Keith Hodge officiating. Burial was in Highland Memorial Chapel.
Survivors include daughters, Irene Reed, Phyllis Reeves and Karen Fields; sons, David Lynn Webster and William C. Voldohlen; father, Ben David Webster Sr.; sister, Leora Holder (Ed); 25 grandchildren; and 46 great-grandchildren.
Catherine L. “Cathy” Fincher
Boaz
Catherine L. “Cathy” Fincher, 69 of Boaz, died Monday, July 5, 2021, at her residence.
Services were held on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at noon in the McRae Chapel with Bro. Mike Spivey officiating. Interment service was at 2:30 p.m. in the Maple Hill Cemetery, Huntsville. Visitation was Thursday from 10 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Survivors include her husband, Ed Fincher, of Boaz; son and daughter-in-law, Jake and Noel Fincher, of Boaz; and brother-in-law, George and Jackie Fincher, of Auburn.
The family is accepting flowers or suggests in lieu of flowers donations to Shepherd’s Cove Hospice, 408 Martling Road, Albertville, AL 35951.
Flossie Townson
Guntersville
Flossie Townson, 90, of Guntersville, died July 5, 2021, at Barfield Health Care.
Funeral services were Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Marshall Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Joey Croft officiating. Burial was in Marshall Memorial Gardens.
Survivors include her sons, Charles Townson ( Janet), Jimmy Townson, Kenneth Townson and Beth Townson, Gary Townson ( Kelly); five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; siblings, Clyde Jones, Bobby Jones, and Louise Beard; and several nieces and nephews.
Gary Max Jenkins
Albertville
Gary Max Jenkins, 65, of Albertville, died July 6, 2021, at his home.
No services are planned. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include his daughter, Alicia Culbert; and a sister, Kathy Sue Holcomb.
Lewis Stanley
Stewart
Guntersville
Lewis Stanley Stewart, 84, of Guntersville, died Tuesday, July 6, 2021.
Funeral services were Friday, July 9, 2021, at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Guntersville. Burial was in Stewart Cemetery with Guntersville Memorial Chapel directing.
Michael Ray Lott
Albertville
Michael Ray Lott, 70, of Albertville, died July 3, 2021, at North Alabama Medical Center in Florence.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 10, 20201, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Tom Brown officiating.
Survivors include his daughter, Elizabeth Walsh (Patrick); son, John Lott; brothers, Mark Lott (Susie) and Randy Lott (Paula); and two grandchildren.
Maudie Sanders
Boaz
Maudie Sanders, 86, of Boaz, died Thursday, July 8, 2021 at Barfield Health Care.
Services were at 2 p.m. Friday, July 9, 2021 at Beulah Baptist Church with burial in the adjoining cemetery. Rev. Tony Holcomb and Rev. Jason King officiated the service. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
She is survived by her children, Don Sanders (Karen), Helen Sumners (Stanley) and Ken Sanders (Lela); eight grandchildren; 15great-grandchildren; and a brother, Joseph Johnson (Joann).
In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations to Beulah Baptist Church.
Raymond Corbin
Athens
Raymond Franklin Corbin, 92, of Athens, died on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at his home.
Funeral services will be on Monday, July 12, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Limestone Chapel Funeral Home, with Rick Cantrell, Jacob Chandler, and Gary Enfinger officiating. Visitation will be Sunday, July 11, from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at Burningtree Memorial.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara Corbin; daughters, Sherry Sandlin (Mike) and Linda McGinnis; son, Christopher Edwin Corbin (LeAnn); three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sisters Jean Michaels (Delbert), Betty Holderfield (Gerald), and Patsy Lewis (Steve); brothers Gary Corbin (Faye) and Jerry Corbin; and several nieces and nephews.
