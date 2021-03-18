The first prep baseball rankings of the year feature a pair of teams from the Sand Mountain region checking in, with Fyffe and West End being honored by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
Fyffe opens the year at No. 5 in the Class 3A rankings, following an 8-0 start in which the Red Devils have conceded just 13 runs in those eight games, and posted double-digit strikeouts in all but one game.
West End received honorable mention honors in Class 2A, sitting at 4-5 on the season. West End has been led by the arm of Ty Taylor, with the hurler tossing a five-inning perfect game, and then following it up with a five-inning no-hitter last week.
Rankings are submitted each week by sports writers from across the state, with writers submitting teams from their coverage area to be considered.
ASWA BASEBALL RANKINGS
CLASS 7A
1. Auburn (13-1)
2. Hewitt-Trussville (14-2)
3. Florence (11-4)
4. Prattville (13-4)
5. Central-Phenix City (16-1)
6. Vestavia Hills (11-5)
7. Dothan (10-3)
8. Oak Mountain (11-5)
9. Spain Park (11-4)
10. Bob Jones (13-8)
Others nominated: Daphne (5-5), Grissom (12-3), Enterprise (11-6), James Clemens (10-5), Smiths Station (13-5).
CLASS 6A
1. Faith Academy (11-2)
2. Oxford (13-3)
3. Helena (12-4)
4. Cullman (9-5)
5. Saraland (11-4)
6. Stanhope Elmore (15-1)
7. Hartselle (8-5)
8. Southside-Gadsden (14-2)
9. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (9-5)
10. Chilton County (12-3)
Others nominated: Chelsea (8-8), Eufaula (9-4), Gardendale (9-2), Gulf Shores (9-8), Jasper (9-5), Mountain Brook (12-6), Mortimer Jordan (15-2), Pinson Valley (9-3), Robertsdale (12-4).
CLASS 5A
1. Russellville (11-2)
2. Andalusia (10-4)
3. St. Paul’s (10-4)
4. UMS-Wright (10-4)
5. Holtville (8-2)
6. Leeds (12-2)
7. Alexandria (6-4)
8. Pike Road (8-2)
9. Lawrence County (8-4)
10. Madison Academy (8-5)
Others nominated: Greenville (10-6), Headland (8-4), Rehobeth (8-2), Sylacauga (6-4), West Point (8-6).
CLASS 4A
1. Mobile Christian (11-1)
2. Northside (11-0)
3. West Limestone (13-2)
4. Gordo (8-1)
5. Straughn (7-1)
6. American Christian (10-6)
7. Deshler (9-4)
8. Brooks (7-5)
9. North Jackson (12-5)
10. Bibb County (8-5)
Others nominated: Etowah (6-6).
CLASS 3A
1. Hokes Bluff (7-1)
2. T.R. Miller (12-0)
3. Phil Campbell (11-1)
4. Piedmont (9-3)
5. Fyffe (8-0)
6. Bayside Academy (10-2)
7. Houston Academy (9-3)
8. Ohatchee (8-2)
9. Prattville Christian (8-1)
10. Opp (10-3)
Others nominated: Montgomery-Catholic (8-4), Childersburg (10-5), Collinsville (8-6), Cottage Hill (7-3), Danville (7-3), East Lawrence (8-7), Goshen (4-1), Lauderdale County (6-3), Plainview (7-5), Wicksburg (6-4).
CLASS 2A
1. Westbrook Christian (8-3)
2. St. Luke’s (7-3)
3. G.W. Long (7-6)
4. Decatur Heritage (11-1)
5. Sand Rock (5-1)
6. North Sand Mountain (6-1)
7. Spring Garden (8-5)
8. Mars Hill (6-7)
9. Ariton (6-6)
10. Ider (11-5)
Others nominated: Colbert County (10-3), Falkville (5-5), West End (4-5).
CLASS 1A
1. Brantley (4-3)
2. Lindsay Lane (10-1)
3. Lynn (7-2)
4. Bayshore Christian (7-3)
5. Sweet Water (7-3)
6. Florala (4-2)
7. Red Level (5-2)
8. Hackleburg (7-4)
9. Athens Bible (3-4)
10. Covenant Christian (7-5)
Others nominated: None.
AISA
1. Pike Liberal Arts (11-3-1)
2. Glenwood (17-3)
3. Bessemer Academy (14-3)
4. Wilcox Academy (10-1)
5. Macon East (13-5)
6. Lowndes Academy (8-4)
7. Clarke Prep (8-7)
8. Patrician (7-2)
9. Jackson Academy (10-1)
10. Escambia Academy (8-4)
Others nominated: Abbeville Christian (6-6).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.