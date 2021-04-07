Linda Sparks Payne
Gurley
Linda Sparks Payne, 80, of Gurley, passed away Friday, April 2, 2021.
She retired after 52 years of civil service with the Department of the Army.
Linda is survived by her children, Melanie Passero (Bob) and Jeffrey Hunter Bedwell (Tina); step-sons, William E. “Bill” Payne and Jonathan R. Payne (Lynn); 12 grandchildren; four great- grandchildren; and her siblings, Donald Sparks (Charlotte) and Lonia Sparks Watson. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Payne; her parents, Edgar and Reba Jo Sparks; and her brother, Larry Sparks.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 7 from 10 a.m. to noon at Berryhill Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow directly after at noon with Rev. Tim Cole officiating.
James C. Young
Albertville
On April 1 2021, James C. Young, loving father and husband, passed away at the age of 68. He was a decorated Vietnam veteran.
He was proceeded in death by his mother, Mary. He is survived by his wife, Sandy, and children, Jessica, Brandon and Jamie. He is also survived by several extended family members and friends.
Due to Covid restrictions, a private graveside service will be held. The family hopes to host an open memorial service later this summer as restrictions lift.
Albertville Memorial Chapel directing.
Clinton Mason Wood
Birmingham
Clinton Mason Wood, 93, of Birmingham, died Saturday, April 3, 2021.
Visitation will be April 7, 2021, from 1-2 p.m. at the New Beginnings Christian Ministry (formerly South Roebuck Baptist Church). A funeral will be at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery in Birmingham.
Survivors include his wife, Dorothy “Dot” Pullen Wood; son, Clinton Wayne Wood; daughters, Cathy Wood Gentle (Scot), Beth Wood Leach (Mark) and Lynn Wood Harper (Chris); brother, Jess Wood (Margie); six grandchildren; and one great-grandson
Danny Smith
Albertville
Danny Smith, 66, of Albertville, died April 4, 2021, at his home.
Services will be at noon Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Brasher’s Chapel Church in Albertville. Pastors Steve Stewart and Jimmy Umphrey will officiate. Burial will follow in Brasher’s Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon at the church. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include his wife, Robin Smith; a daughter, Amanda Nesbitt (Rob); son, Derek Smith (Jennifer); sister, Lisa Jolley (Van); three grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
David Joseph Whitt
Horton
David Joseph Whitt, 70, of Mt. Sinai Road, Horton, died on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at his residence.
Graveside services were held on Monday, April 5, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Hillcrest Cemetery with the Bros. Mike Whitt and Lanier Nail officiating.
Survivors include his wife, Janice Whitt, of Horton; son and daughter-in-law, Matthew and Cara Whitt, of Horton; daughter and son-in-law, Abbi and Michael Griffin, of Athens; stepchildren, Lanier and Kari Nail, of Florence, and Robin and Glenn Wise, of North Carolina; nine grandchildren; and sisters, Ruby Jo Tiller, of Birmingham, and Shirley Brock, of Boaz.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Shepherd’s Cove Hospice, 408 Martling Road, Albertville, AL 35951.
Jerry Baldwin
Albertville
Jerry Baldwin, 75, of Albertville, died April 2, 2021, at Hospice Family Care of Huntsville.
Graveside services were Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Martling Cemetery with Bros. Delbert Freeman and Gene Lambert officiating. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home directed.
Survivors include his daughters, Donna Kennedy (Danny) and Deborah Baldwin; sisters, Lorene Woods (Steve) and Shirley Snellings; sister-in-law, Ann Baldwin; brothers, Bobby Baldwin (Linda) and Fredie Baldwin; two grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Judy Kilpatrick Painter
Boaz
Judy Kilpatrick Painter, 76, of Church Street, Boaz, died on Friday, April 2, 2021 at Marshall Manor Nursing Home.
Graveside services were held on Monday, April 5, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Happy Hill Cemetery with the Bro. Steve Young officiating.
Survivors include her sons, Jeff Hollingsworth, of Huntsville, and Charles Hollingsworth, of Guntersville; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren: brothers, Johnny Altman, of Albertville, Phil Altman, of Grant, and Greg Altman, of Albertville; and a sister, Cynthia Bush, of Albertville.
Mae Ruth Brown
Albertville
Mae Ruth Brown, 87, of Albertville, died Sunday, March 28, 2021.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 from W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with burial in Martling Cemetery. Bros. Paul Baldwin and Harold McClendon officiated the service.
Wendell Lee Lindsey
Albertville
Wendell Lee Lindsey, 80, of Albertville, died April 5, 2021, at his home.
No services are planned. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include daughters, Janice Nunnally (Jason), Tina Ogle Messer (Larry), Wanda Green (Bobby), Vicki Gidley and Patty Goldsby (Stuart); sons, Johnny Lindsey (Nicole) and Dewayne Lindsey (Brandy); sisters, Margaret Villa, Linda Morrison and Regina Garner (George); a brother, Jimmy Lindsey; 15 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Claudie L. Brown Jr.
Guntersville
Claudie L. Brown Jr., 77, of Guntersville, died April 4, 2021, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice of Marshall County.
Graveside services were April 6, 2021, at Pleasant Grove Cemetery with Bro. Bucky Holsonback officiating. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include a daughter, Kim Moody (Michael); and four grandchildren.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
