The Boaz Harvest Festival gets underway Friday morning at 9 a.m.
However, preparations will begin earlier that than, with road closures and detours for drivers.
Boaz Police Chief Michael Abercrombie said three electronic message board have been installed on U.S. 431 and Alabama 205 alerting drivers to possible slowed or stopped traffic and detours.
Alabama 168 will close beginning Thursday at about 3 p.m. Abercrombie said.
“We want to give everyone early warning to expect delays when moving through downtown this weekend,” he said. “We are most concerned with getting big trucks around the city.”
Particular closures and detours to know include:
• Alabama 168 will be blocked at Alabama 205 and Brown Street.
• Mann Avenue will be blocked at Brown Street, at the city’s fire department and near Whitman Street.
• Westbound truck traffic coming from U.S. 431 will need to turn left onto Elizabeth Street, right onto Billy Dyar Boulevard, left onto Line Avenue, across Alabama 205 going up to Church Street, turning right onto Church Street and then left onto Alabama 168.
• Eastbound traffic on Alabama 168 can either go north or south onto Alabama 205. Truck needing to continue east on 168 from Douglas will need to turn south onto Alabama 205 to the intersection of Denson Avenue, turning left onto Denson Avenue, going to U.S. 431 and turning north on 431 to Alabama 168 before turning east onto Alabama 168.
• Eastbound traffic on Alabama 168 needing to go to U.S. 431 north need to turn north onto Alabama 205, turning onto Wagner Drive before going right onto U.S. 431.
• Northbound Alabama 205 traffic will be able to continue north through downtown. Trucks needing to go west on Alabama 168 will turn left onto Line Avenue to Church Street and turning right, then turning left back onto Alabama 168.
Abercrombie said this year, a new handicapped only parking lot will be set up behind Amberson’s, at the corner of Alabama 168 and Main Street. Drivers must have either a handicapped license plate or a hang tag to qualify to park in the lot. Cadets from the Marshall Technical School Public Safety Program will be on hand to assist drivers.
Abercrombie said road closures and detours will remain in place until about 6 p.m. Saturday.
