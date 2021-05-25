After a year of sickness, lockdowns and a slowed economy, the Albertville Chamber of Commerce was eager to celebrate the local businesses and industries that adapted, buckled down and helped the city make it through 2020 and the coronavirus pandemic.
The theme this year for the chamber’s 66th annual awards banquet was “Be Resilient.” In light of that, the chamber recognized the people and businesses who were most resilient in 2020 and had an overall positive impact on the community.
This year’s award recipients were:
• Ambassador of the Year - Randy Taylor - Taylor Agency, Farmers Insurance
• Educator of the Year - Caitlin Dickerson - Albertville High School
• Emerging Business: Ramy's Landscaping & Lawn Maintenance, LLC
• Small Business 1 - 10 Employees - Hollingsworth Shirt Company
• Small Business 11 - 50 Employees - Papa Dubi's Cajun Kitchen
• Small Business 51+ Employees - Rehab Select Albertville (Albertville Nursing Home)
• Industry of the Year - Mitchell Grocery - Foodland Plus Albertville
• Citizen of the Year - Tracy Honea
“This was a total team effort,” Honea said after accepting his award. “I’m just glad to be a part of it.”
Last year, the chamber helped many struggling businesses through tough times, but it also welcomed several brand-new ones to the area as the city continued to grow. By the end of 2020, the chamber had 395 members — 44 of which were new — and organized 12 ribbon cuttings. Additionally, the chamber became an “conduit” for COVID related news and information, created and hosted three informational video updates, added a new event — the Sand Mountain Sizzle Steak Cookoff, continued member growth sessions, added seven new continuing sponsors for a total of 47 for 2021 and maintained 88% of its membership.
“2020 was certainly a year never imagined, filled with uncertainties and sometimes pain, however we learned to ‘be resilient,'” the chamber stated.
