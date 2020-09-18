Syble Painter Hodgens
Albertville
Syble Painter Hodgens, 94, of Albertville, passed away peacefully at Diversicare of Boaz on Sept. 18, 2020, after an extended illness.
A graveside service will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, at the New Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery. Social distancing and masks are recommended.
In lieu of flowers, memorials should be made to Shepherd’s Cove Hospice, or the charity of the donor’s choice.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Aubrey D. Hodgens, parents, Pat and Bessie Painter, brother, Robert Painter, and sisters, Edna Earl Gray and Dot Shipp.
She is survived by her sons, Tony D. Hodgens, of Huntsville, Barry K. Hodgens (Malissa), of Cropwell; daughter, Sandra L. Hodgens, of Albertville; three grandsons, Jon Hodgens, Kirk Hodgens (Tasha), and Justin Hodgens; and two great-grandchildren, Emma and Noah Hodgens.
Syble was born May 21, 1926, and raised in the Canaan community of Marshall County. She was a hard worker and helped her family on the farm. She was especially skilled at picking cotton, usually out-picking anyone else. She graduated from Albertville High School and was one of the best cooks around. She was a member of New Canaan Baptist Church.
On February 15, 1946, she was married to Aubrey. The newlyweds set up housekeeping in a modest, two-bedroom home on a 20-acre farm in the New Harmony community. She joined New Harmony Baptist Church and was active there until her health began deteriorating just a few years ago. Syble helped Aubrey on the farm, and in 1958, they built a new residence on the original farm, and it grew to over 75 acres.
In 1966, Syble began her career in the DeKalb County School System and served until her retirement in 1987.
Syble had very active roles in her church and community including volunteering for Hospice of Marshall County, the Christian Community Outreach, and she was a member of the Eastern Star. She was presented the Earth Angel award in 2006 by AARP. Whenever there was sickness or death in the community, Syble would always cook homemade meals for the family.
Louise Willmore Pack
Boaz
Louise Willmore Pack, of Boaz, passed from this life on Sept. 15, 2020.
She was a Christian, wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to many. To her grandchildren and others, she was known as Maw Maw.
Ruby Louise Willmore Pack was born in Dekalb County on Jan. 30, 1930, to B.F. and Vera Willmore. She was baptized into Christ on the same day as her future husband, G.C. Pack, around the age of 13. Their baptism took place in Short Creek, near what is now Arlie Lacey Road, and they were long time members of East Albertville Church of Christ.
She was a 1949 graduate of Crossville High School.
G.C. and Louise were married on January 22, 1949. They were blessed with three children and built a happy life. In 1968, they began Pack’s Nursery. It was through her support and dedication it was able to become the successful business it is today.
Mrs. Pack was preceded in death by her husband, G.C. Pack, her parents B.F. and Vera Willmore, and her sister Edith Willmore.
She is survived by her children Michael (Gwen) Pack, Connie (Gerald) White, and Chris (Rose) Pack; her brothers and sisters, Charles (Julia) Willmore, Kenneth (JoAnn) Willmore, Reba (Aron) Jones, Linda (J.W.) Higgins, and Sam (Martha) Willmore; 13 grandchildren, and 29 great grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at McRae Funeral Home Boaz on Sept. 16, and conducted by her son-in-law Gerald White and her grandson Shane Pack. She was buried alongside her husband and other family at Blessing Church of Christ cemetery. Her family rests their hope firmly in the promises of God and the hope found in Jesus Christ.
The family wishes to thank the Marshall Medical Center South ICU unit and Shepherd’s Cove Hospice of Marshall County. Also a very special thank you to the staff of Albertville Nursing Home for their years of love, care and concern.
Calvin Nix
Crossville
Calvin Nix, 95, Crossville, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at his home.
His funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Lathamville Cemetery. Rev. Wayne Tarvin will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be Jason Brooks, Brian Brooks, Colin Brooks, Garret Haynie, Kelly Umphrey and Brian Simpson.
Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. before the service.
He is survived by his wife, Doris Nix; grandchildren, Brian Brooks (Shontee), Tonya Haynie (Scottie), Jason Brooks (Amy), Kelli Umphrey (Kelly), and Kasey Simpson (Brian); great-grandchildren, Skylar Bowen, Garret Haynie, Tristan Haynie, Colin Brooks, Rubee Brooks, Kash Simpson, Taylor Brannon and Colby Umphrey; great great-grandchild, Jaxon Cole.
He is preceded in death by his daughters, Charlotte Brooks and Marsheilla Brannon and great-grandson, Colby Brooks.
Albertville Memorial Chapel Directing
Myrtle Margaret Gibson
Sardis City
Myrtle Margaret Gibson, 78, of Sardis City, died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Graveside services were Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Sardis Cemetery. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Survivors include her step-daughters, Patti White (Ron) and Marcie Curtis; step-grandson; brothers, Bill Holcomb and Richard Holcomb (Cathy); a niece; a great-niece; several other cousins and a host of friends.
Krystal Lyn Jones
Albertville
Krystal Lyn Jones, 29, passed away recently.
The family has chosen cremation; there will not be a service at this time. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
She is survived by her sons, Ethan Williams Jones and Tyler Chase Otinger; father, William Jones; grandmother, Marjorie Jones; brother, Jason Malcom; sister-in-law, Rachel Mae Champion; and nephew, Brody Champion.
Jerry Childress
Albertville
Jerry Childress, 64, of Albertville, died Sept. 16, 2020, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice of Marshall County.
Services will be Sunday, Sept. 20, at noon at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow in Memory Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon.
Survivors include his wife, Vera Childress; daughter, Nichole Childress; sons, Justin Childress and Scotty Pierce; sister, Diane Story (Terry); brothers Ronnie Childress (Beverly); two grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Evelyn Kendrick Strange
Albertville
Evelyn Kendrick Strange, 85, of Albertville, died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Marshall Medical Center North.
Graveside services were Friday, Sept. 18, at Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Albertville Funeral Home Downtown assisted the family.
Survivors include her daughter, Tammy Strange, of Albertville; a son, Keith Strange, of Albertville; and one grandchild.
Charles Woods
Albertville
Charles Woods, 86, of Albertville, died Sept. 16, 2020, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice of Marshall County.
Private services will be Saturday, Sept. 19, at 10:30 a.m. The service will be livestreamed at www.albertvillefb.church. Burial will follow in Holly Pond Cemetery. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include his wife, JoAnn Woods; a daughter, Melissa Vaughn; a son, Charles Woods Jr. (Fern); and four grandchildren.
Barbara Hemphill
Boaz
Barbara Hemphill, 87, of Boaz, died Sept. 14, 2020, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice of Marshall County.
No services are planned as the family has chosen cremation. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include a daughter, Wilma Dube; two sons, David Hemphill, of Florida, and Bryan Hemphill, of Tennessee; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Ann Thacker
McClain
Crossville
Ann Thacker McClain, 82, of Crossville, died Sept. 16, 2020, at her home.
Services were Friday, Sept. 18, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bros. Terry Sisco and Jed Richey officiating. Burial followed in DeKalb Memorial Gardens.
Survivors include a daughter, Paula Rosser (Rob) and Sheila Smothers (Bill); sisters, Edith Hall and Doris Willoughby (Ronnie); four grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Murrell “Dean” Clanton LaRue
Boaz
Murrell “Dean” Clanton LaRue, 73, of Boaz, died Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, at Boaz Carr Funeral Home. A visitation will be held from 1 until 2 p.m. before the service.
She is survived by her children, Kandie (Alan) Henry and Gary (Velma) Butler; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Donny Clanton; sisters, Jeane Clanton Kitchens and Tina Brown; and a host of nieces and nephews.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.