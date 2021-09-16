This is an opinion column.
My mother passed away in 2010 just a few short weeks after her 80th birthday. I inherited her 12-place setting of white bone China, her well-worn Bible and a big box of notebooks.
All my life, Momma kept journals, notepads and anything else she could find to write in. I never recall her having one that specifically said “Diary” on the front, but nonetheless, that is what she used the books of paper for each day. She notated company who had visited, meals she had cooked and sermons from favorite pastors as well as various other things.
Momma’s box of books has been on my top closet shelf the past 11 years. I always had good intentions of sorting through them, but just never got around to it.
I bought a new house last month, and the movers put the box beside the desk in my home office. This time, instead of storing it away, I decided to take the time and see what my mother had deemed important enough to write about all those years.
Her pecan pie recipe was on one page with “Minnie Pearl died March 4, 1996 at age 84” scribbled across the bottom. The words to “The Old Rugged Cross” were written in one book with her menu for Thanksgiving dinner 1990 in another…. Turkey, dressing, green beans, candied yams, cream corn and congealed salad.
All the books had notations of her visitors in them. May 15, 2001… “Sandy and her kids came to see me today. She brought me a gallon of milk from the store.” I smiled and actually remembered her trying to re-pay me for the milk that day, but I tucked the three dollar bills back into her apron pocket as we were leaving.
At the bottom of the box, I found a stack of datebooks held together with an old rubber band. There was one for each year from 1984 till 2009. On each day between April through September, Mom wrote either “Won” in red ink or “Lost” in black ink.
My mother loved the Atlanta Braves and watched every game as far back as I can remember them being televised. She was an avid fan and didn’t care what time of the day they played or how late, either. I remember one night when I was in high school, the game went into extra innings. I went onto bed because I had a big test the following morning. An hour later, however, I knew the Braves finally scored the winning run when I woke up to Momma’s loud cheering and hollering.
Looking through Mom’s books, I was amazed that she had kept track of their statistics for so many years. Her precious handwriting noted home-runs by Chipper Jones and Dale Murphy, innings pitched by Tom Glavine and Greg Maddux and outs made by Javy Lopez and Rafael Ramirez.
I sat for hours reading and smiling as I envisioned Momma’s excitement on the days her team won and she got to use the red ink pen. After putting the rubber band around the books and returning them to the box, I settled down on the sofa just as the opening pitch was thrown by Max Fried. Second baseman, Ozzie Albies scooped up the ball when it was hit and made a good pitch to Freddie Freeman on first.
I am so thankful for everything I inherited from my mother. Besides her dinnerware collection and family Bible, I am grateful she passed down her love of writing to me as well as her devotion to the Atlanta Braves. Hopefully I can use my own red pen several times the rest of this month. They are first right now in the NL East.
Sandy Holsonback is a guest columnist for The Reporter.
