Senior linebacker Jerrell Williamson has been a force for a Guntersville defense that’s surrendered only 80 points and racked up three shutouts during the 2020 season.
On Oct. 30, he made a lifetime memory by scoring a defensive touchdown in the unbeaten Wildcats’ 54-0 rout of Albertville in the 106th meeting between the archrivals.
Williamson’s touchdown is the final Built Ford Tough Play of the Week for the 2020 high school football season.
Alexander Ford in Boaz sponsored the feature, which has appeared in the Wednesday edition of The Reporter.
Late in the first quarter, the Aggies had a touchdown wiped out by a penalty. On the next play, Williamson scooped up a fumble at his 14-yard line and returned it 86 yards to the end zone. Albertville never threatened to score again.
Williamson is Guntersville’s leading tackler with 77.5 stops. He’s recorded 5.5 tackles for a loss, 1.5 sacks and one interception to go with his touchdown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.