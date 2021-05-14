Today is the 135th day of 2021 and the 57th day of spring.
TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1918, the United States launched its first regular airmail service.
In 1970, President Richard Nixon appointed Anna Mae Hays and Elizabeth P. Hoisington the first female U.S. Army generals.
In 1972, Alabama Gov. George Wallace was shot and left permanently paralyzed below the waist while campaigning for the Democratic presidential nomination in Maryland.
In 1988, Soviet troops began withdrawing from Afghanistan.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: L. Frank Baum (1856-1919), author; Pierre Curie (1859-1906), physicist; Richard J. Daley (1902-1976), politician; Jasper Johns (1930- ), artist; Madeleine Albright (1937- ), former secretary of state; Roger Ailes (1940-2017), news executive; Brian Eno (1948- ), singer-songwriter/musician; Chazz Palminteri (1952- ), actor; George Brett (1953- ), baseball player; Dan Patrick (1956- ), sportscaster; Emmitt Smith (1969- ), football player; Ray Lewis (1975- ), football player; Andy Murray (1987- ), tennis player.
TODAY’S FACT: Las Vegas was founded on this day in 1905, when the 110 acres that would eventually become downtown were purchased at auction.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 2004, Smarty Jones won the Preakness Stakes thoroughbred horse race by a record margin of 11 1/2 lengths.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “No thief, however skillful, can rob one of knowledge, and that is why knowledge is the best and safest treasure to acquire.” -- L. Frank Baum, “The Lost Princess of Oz”
TODAY’S NUMBER: 38,198 — McDonald’s restaurants worldwide in 2020. The first McDonald’s restaurant opened in San Bernardino, California, on this day in 1940.
TODAY’S MOON: Between new moon (May 11) and first quarter moon (May 19).
