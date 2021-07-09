Municipal elections in Alabama will no longer be held on the same year as a presidential election.
SB-119, sponsored by Sen. Jabo Waggoner (R-Vestavia Hills) and Rep. Jim Hill (R-Moody), will move the 2024 municipal elections to 2025, essentially giving current leaders an extra year of service. The five-year term will only be in place one time. Gov. Kay Ivey signed the bill into law in April.
Boaz City Clerk Jill Bright said she believes the change will put more focus on the local elections, keeping them from being overshadowed by national races.
“It will make is easier for the citizens to realize that there are municipal races,” Bright said. “I think it will put more attention on the local races.”
She said the changes in election schedules will not affect local city clerks.
“What we do will remain pretty much the same,” she said. “It just will be moved out a year later now.”
Lorelei Lein with the Alabama League of Municipalities said the idea has been in the works for some time, and the pandemic made it clear the change was needed.
Lein said the decision was made to lengthen the current term by one year rather than shorten the terms of elected officials to avoid any potential constitutional issues.
Marshall County Probate Judge Andrea LeCroy said holding the municipal elections at the same time as national races makes getting ballot machines and supplies difficult.
“It is so hard to get all supplies and ballots and voting machines,” LeCroy said.
“Programing voting machines is hard with all those races. You have a presidential primary, a runoff, municipal election and runoff and then a general election … at the end were several races there together. It’s hard to get the machines all reprogramed.”
LeCroy said the bill moves the qualification process for candidates from July to June, which helps voters and those working local elections, such as city and county clerks.
Eleven cities statewide not impacted by the bill include Scottsboro, Huntsville and Gadsden locally, and cities such as Auburn, Bessemer, Dothan, Mobile, Montgomery, Mountain Brook, Talladega and Tuscaloosa.
Under the old system, there were six separate elections that could be held between March and November of designated years. The presidential cycle has a primary in March, potential primary runoff in July and general election in November. This ran concurrent with municipal elections in August and potential runoffs in October.
Add in the fact presidential elections are partisan while municipal elections are non-partisan, and another layer of potential confusion arises.
According to the new act, “The regular municipal elections in cities and towns shall be held on the fourth Tuesday in August 2025, and quadrennially thereafter, and, when necessary, as provided in subsection (d) of Section 11-46-55, a second or runoff election shall be held on the fourth Tuesday following the regular election.”
Bright said shortening the time between primaries and runoffs will keep citizens interested in the races.
The municipal officers elected during the regular elections - meaning the mayor and council - will continue to take office on the first Monday in November after the elections.
The act was passed in the wake of the 2020 election year, which was crammed with state elections, county elections, a presidential election and the municipal elections, as well as runoffs. Added with new dates resulting from COVID-19, active players involved in the election were exhausted with a never-ending array of election deadlines - which made it hard to concentrate on any as the year moved on.
It is a way to not have voters not being under “election fatigue,” Lein said.
“August of the election year comes around and they have already been through a couple (of elections). I think it would help with that,” she said.
“This year brought the issue to the forefront. It has always been an issue. There are very few election supply and machine suppliers in Alabama.”
Discussion started years ago when the state moved to electronic tabulation machines, with only one or two companies able to supply for the elections, she said.
“So when you are piling on municipal elections, it could be upwards of 400-something municipalities,” she said. “Usually it is around 300 that actually wind up holding an election.
“And all the machines and equipment needed are the same machines and equipment used for state and county elections. Practically speaking, it gets to be a real pinch - and the same with getting all those ballots prepared and printed. So this last year when you had all those elections piled on top of each other, it was really painful. But it has been an ongoing issue for a while now.”
Another benefit of the change allows the public to give more attention to the municipal election process, the candidates who participate in them and the issues involved, she said.
Lein noted that moving the timeframe will be helpful to the state Ethics Commission, which has thousands of economic interest statements from candidates to check on in a short amount of time, with deadlines to print ballots and absentees (including those for overseas military voters) also staring down at officials.
“Backing that up to June will give more time for the clerks and the Ethics Commission to confirm those filings,” she said.
