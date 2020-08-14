On Thursday, Marshall County Investigators arrested Joshua Adkins, the estranged husband of Sheri Jeanee Adkins, whose body was discovered on Aug. 5 off Columbus City Road near Grant. Law enforcement executed a search warrant of Adkins’ residence Thursday morning in Huntsville on Bob Wallace Drive, where he was taken into custody without incident. Adkins is currently being held in the Marshall County Jail. No bond has been set at this time.
Agencies assisting in the investigation were the State Fire Marshall, Huntsville Police Department’s Crime Investigation Division, SWAT and Crime Scene Division, along with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
