One local artist’s effort to show support for those affected by the EF2 tornado that bounded through Boaz on Easter Sunday, April 12, has turned into a major fundraising campaign and given hope to the community.
Abbi Underwood, of Albertville, has been flooded with requests for T-shirts with her Pray for Boaz design — which depicts an illustration of a tornado alongside the words “Pray for Boaz” and “God is Bigger” — after she posted it to social media the night of the storm.
“I was so shocked at the response of this image I had drawn up so quickly and the impact it made,” she said. “To me, it was just a little thing I did to spread a little hope, but it turned into something so much bigger.”
The 24-year-old said she knows how devastating a bad storm can be. In April 2019, she said her home was hit by an EF1 tornado. While taking shelter on Sunday, she was reminded of her experience a year ago.
“It was probably the scariest thing I’ve ever experienced, but beyond that, the aftermath was a total nightmare,” Underwood said. “You just don’t realize the toll it takes on a family mentally, physically and financially until you go through it yourself.”
Once she heard Boaz had been hit, she said she began drawing right away.
“We heard Boaz was hit, and I just immediately started doodling,” she said. “I was praying so hard for those people, for their protection, but also for peace in what was to come after. I know from personal experience that it can be months before things even start to feel normal again.”
A wife, mom and travel agent, Underwood said her career has taken a dip due to the coronavirus pandemic. Luckily, her online side business, CJ + Me Company, where she sells her digital art designs, has helped make up some of the difference.
“I’ve always had a creative streak, and as a creative outlet and a way to de-stress from everything going on, I decided to begin creating digital art and sharing it on social media,” she said. “People really took an interest, and things just kind of snowballed from there, so I started my own business called ‘CJ + Me Company’ … It’s really brought a lot of joy to me to be able to create things for others during such an unprecedented time and helped ease a financial burden on my family as I’ve been losing money in my usual line of work.”
She shared her Pray for Boaz design on the company’s Facebook page and got a quick, positive response from the local community and beyond.
“I shared the image on Facebook, just for the people of Boaz to know I was behind them, and it exploded,” Underwood said. “Over 1,000 people shared the post either from my or other places it ended up being posted, and I had so many businesses and even the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office post it on their page.”
After receiving requests, Underwood decided to team up with Kustom Kreators — a screen printing company in Albertville owned by her aunt and uncle, Christa and David Walker — to start selling T-shirts with her design on the front.
“While I don’t usually create tangible items … I thought this would be a great idea for a fundraiser,” she said. “We decided to do the image on Boaz maroon shirts, just as the original graphic is.
“The response has been incredible,” she added. “So far, we’ve had about 220 shirts ordered, as of Wednesday, April 15. I am so overwhelmed in the best way.”
Customers can find more information about the shirts as well as an order form on the CJ + Me Co. Facebook page or by emailing cjandmecompany@gmail.com.
The adult-sized shirts, which will be printed on Bella Canvas shirts, will cost $22, and the youth sizes will be printed on Gildan brand shirts for $15. A portion of the proceeds will go to the relief fund set up by the City of Boaz through Peoples Independent Bank, Underwood said.
“It feels like all kinds of crazy ‘storms’ have been thrown our way, but I know God is bigger than any of that, and He is going to get us through it,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.