Colonial Pipeline announced Wednesday that it has restarted its operations. After being shutdown for the past five days, the company said it may take some time for supplies to be fully restocked.
"Following this restart, it will take several days for the product delivery supply chain to return to normal," the company said in a statement. "Some markets served by Colonial Pipeline may experience, or continue to experience, intermittent service interruptions during the start-up period. Colonial will move as much gasoline, diesel and jet fuel as is safely possible and will continue to do so until markets return to normal."
Last week, the pipeline, which supplies 45% of the East Coast with fuel, was forced to shutdown due to a ransomware attack by a foreign hacker group. Since then, many areas including north Alabama have experienced higher gas prices and shortages.
"This is the first step in the restart process and would not have been possible without the around-the-clock support of Colonial Pipeline’s dedicated employees who have worked tirelessly to help us achieve this milestone," Colonial said.
Marshall County EMA Director Anita McBurnett told The Reporter that "panic buying" of gasoline had been a problem in the Sand Mountain area over the last two days, leading to shortages at some gas stations. However, she said local emergency operations had not been adversely impacted.
Drivers are still encouraged to use only what gas they need and to not hoard fuel as the supply builds back up and the market stabilizes.
