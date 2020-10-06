Cole McCarty is enjoying a sensational sophomore football season, his first as the starting quarterback for the Guntersville Wildcats.
McCarty’s performance at the controls of the offense is a major reason the Wildcats are 7-0 and ranked No. 5 in the Class 5A poll. The Wildcats are open this week.
Last weekend, McCarty guided Guntersville to a 64-0 whipping of Sardis, the Wildcats’ largest margin of victory in series history. His effort earned The Reporter/Sand Mountain Toyota Player of the Week award.
McCarty completed 12-of-13 passes for 293 yards and three touchdowns and rushed four times for 52 yards and one score.
Guntersville’s offense is averaging 48.5 points per game, the second-highest scoring offense in Class 5A.
Other outstanding performances from the games of Oct. 2 were:
Guntersville Wildcats
Senior receiver Jack Harris caught eight passes for 224 yards and two touchdowns against Sardis. He finished a yard short of tying the GHS single-game record for receiving yards he established in a Sept. 4 win over Fairview.
Logan Pate paced the Wildcats’ ground game with 114 yards on 11 attempts. He scored two touchdowns.
Jerrell Williamson led Guntersville’s defense with 10 tackles.
Fyffe Red Devils
Senior quarterback Ike Rowell propelled No. 2 Fyffe to a 42-12 thumping of Plainview in a battle of unbeaten Class 3A, Region 7 opponents. The Red Devils won the rivalry game for the 12th year in a row.
Rowell scored four touchdowns on runs of 48, 35, 2 and 7 yards. He finished with 174 yards rushing on 20 attempts, and he threw a 23-yard TD pass to Brody Dalton.
Ty Bell powered Fyffe’s defense with 11 solo tackles and 11 assists. Kyle Dukes contributed six solos, three assists and one sack.
Geraldine Bulldogs
The Bulldogs broke a two-game losing streak by routing Brindlee Mountain 48-6 in their homecoming game.
Six different Bulldogs rushed for a touchdown, paced by Anthony Baldwin with two scores. Drew Fowler led a balanced rushing attack by gaining 72 yards and one TD on three carries.
Jaxon Colvin picked off a pass for Geraldine’s defense.
Boaz Pirates
Kadin Bennefield of Boaz rushed 21 times for 112 yards and touchdowns of 26 and 5 yards in a 33-21 loss to Fairview. For the season, Bennefield has rushed for 798 yards and 20 scores.
BHS quarterback Carter Lambert passed for 158 yards, including a 65-yard touchdown to Mason Alexander.
Crossville Lions
Kolby Lesley and Colton Adkins each rushed for more than 100 yards in the Lions’ 35-27 loss to West Point.
Lesley led CHS with 148 yards on 21 carries. He scored two touchdowns.
Adkins also rushed for a pair of scores on his 17 carries. He closed with 132 yards.
Tyler Cox and Hunter Haston both intercepted a pass for Crossville.
