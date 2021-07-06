Marshall County Schools (MCS) is planning to host COVID-19 vaccination clinics at each of its school campuses in four districts.
Superintendent Cindy Wigley said during a board meeting last Wednesday the purpose of
the clinics will be to help “remove barriers for access, reduce infection rate and reduce the number of quarantines.”
Wigley said the clinics would be voluntary and would offer the Pfizer vaccine, which is recommended by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention for adolescents ages 12 and older.
The Pfizer mRNA vaccine is administered in two doses given approximately 21 days apart. Location details and dates for the clinics will be provided as soon as possible, Wigley said.
In other business, the board:
Approved the agenda for the June 30 meeting.
Approved the minutes from the June 14 meeting.
Approved a policy change regarding academic eligibility. MCS will adopt the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) regulations and standards for eligibility.
Approved the following contract service/professional service agreements:
1. Newsela, contract for online reading program.
2. Footsteps of Change, group training services for special education, July 12-July 14.
3. Guntersville City Board of Education, Marshall Technical School contract agreement.
4. I-Ready contract, supplemental reading and mathematics tiered support.
5. IMSE Contract, sensory-based reading assessment/teaching tool.
6. Renaissance contract, myON and AR reading supplemental programs, paid from Title I funds.
7. Glimpse Contract, online tracking and reducing learning loss, paid from Title I funds.
8. North Alabama Occupational Therapy, LLC, to provide contractual occupational therapy services for the 2021-2022 school year. North Alabama Occupational Therapy, LLC, will provide services and/or evaluations while in accordance with IEP goals and objectives as directed by the special education coordinator.
Approved a bid made by Spur Jobs, Inc, for temporary personnel services for the 2021-2022 school year (SY 2021-2022).
Approved the following personnel action items:
Resignations/retirements
1. Michelle Leberman, teacher, Asbury Elementary School, resignation effective June 17, 2021.
2. Brett Thrower, teacher, Brindlee Mountain High School, retirement/resignation effective July 1, 2021.
3. Martha Quick, teacher, DAR High School, resignation effective June 17, 2021.
4.Connie Dobbins, Reading Specialist, Asbury Elementary School, resignation effective July 1, 2021.
5. Tim Hodson, teacher/coach, Brindlee Mountain High School, resignation effective June 20, 2021.
6. Danny Anderson, teacher/coach, DAR High School, resignation effective June 30, 2021.
7. April Linville, teacher, Brindlee Mountain Elementary School, resignation effective June 30, 2021.
8. Rosa Shaver, tech route driver, resignation effective SY 2021-2022.
9.Crestah Taylor, teacher, Asbury Elementary School, resignation effective June 30, 2021.
Supplements
1.Carye Anne Key, Choral, Brindlee Mountain High School, effective SY 2020-2021.
2. Jeff Sharpton, teacher, Douglas High School, supplement for teaching during planning period.
Transfers
1. Audrey Troup, instructional assistant, DAR Middle School to Registrar, DAR High School, effective SY 2021-2022.
2. Darryl”Buddy” Sweat, Counselor, Brindlee Mountain High School, to Counselor, Marshall Technical School, effective July 1, 2021.
3. Brian Edmonds, teacher, Brindlee Mountain High School, to counselor, Brindlee Mountain High School, effective July 1, 2021.
4. Deborah Williams, teacher, Asbury High School, to teacher, Brindlee Mountain High School, effective SY 2021-2022.
5. David Jones, Mechanic, transportation department, to bus shop foreman, transportation department, effective July 1, 2021.
6. Jamie Brothers, teacher, Douglas Elementary School, to teacher, Douglas Middle School, effective SY 2021-2022.
7. McKenna Anderson, teacher, Asbury Elementary School, to teacher, Douglas Elementary School, effective SY 2021-2022.
8. Barbara Riggs, Custodian, Brindlee Mountain High School, to instructional assistant, Brindlee Mountain High School, effective August 2, 2021.
D. Additional duties
1. Steve Tillman, tech route driver, Brindlee Mountain Campus, effective July 1, 2021.
2. Lynn Stephens, tech route driver, Asbury Campus, effective July 1, 2021.
3.Chris Hicks, bus driver, DAR Campus, effective July 1, 2021.
4. Shawna Ashley, instructional assistant/bus aide, Douglas Elementary School, retroactive to June 17, 2021.
5. Falishia Allen, tech route driver, Douglas Campus, effective July 1, 2021.
e. New employees
1. Gary Mohney, temporary long-term substitute, Marshall Technical School, effective SY 2021- 2022.
2. Shanin Edwards, teacher, Asbury High School, effective SY 2021-2022.
3. Krystal Johnson, temporary long-term substitute, Asbury High School, effective SY 2021- 2022.
4. Shannon Moon, teacher, Brindlee Mountain Primary School, effective SY 2021-2022.
5. Heather Rowan, teacher, Asbury High School, effective SY 2021-2022.
6. Tanya Lemley, temporary long-term substitute, Douglas Elementary School, effective SY 2021- 2022.
7. Stephen Funderburk, Bus Driver, Brindlee Mountain Campus, effective SY 2021-2022.
8. Phillip Sauls, Bus Driver, Brindlee Mountain Campus, effective SY 2021-2022.
9. Jacee Wright, Bus Driver, Douglas Campus, effective July 1, 2021.
10. Deeya Walls Holland, Instructional Assistant Principal, Douglas High School, effective SY 2021- 2022.
11. Justin D. Jones, teacher, Douglas High School, effective SY 2021-2022, pending certification.
12. Lisa B. Patterson, temporary long-term substitute teacher, Brindlee Mountain Primary School, effective SY 2021-2022.
13. Yelinette Sepleveda, full-time bilingual instructional assistant, parent/family engagement, effective SY 2021-2022.
14. Leslie Duran, full-time bilingual instructional assistant, Marshall Technical School, effective SY 2021-2022.
15. Allie Riggins, temporary auxiliary teacher, DAR PreK #4, filling a leave of absence, August 6- December 10, 2021.
16. Ashlee E. Mahan, temporary long-term substitute, Douglas High School, effective SY 2021- 2022.
17. Michelle Rogers, temporary long-term substitute, Douglas Middle School, effective SY 2021- 2022.
18. Colton Hall, transportation mechanic, Marshall County Schools, effective July 12, 2021.
19. Derek Smallwood, transportation mechanic, Marshall County Schools, effective July 1, 2021.
20. Justin Foster, teacher, DAR High School, effective SY 2021-2022.
The next board meeting is scheduled for July 8 at the Marshall County Board of Education Boardroom
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.