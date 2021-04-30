Renovation plans for the Marshall County Animal Shelter may soon be ready to go out to bid for a third time now with many added items suggested by the public.
Following Wednesday’s county commission meeting where Marshall County Animal Advocates founder and spokesperson Kay Johnson asked the commission for an update on the project, Chairman James Hutcheson asked County Engineer Bob Pirando to get price quotes for the many suggestions given by the public such as adding an HVAC system, sally port and dog quarantine area, cat quarantine area, covered outdoor concrete runs, proper drainage, cameras through the building and cinder block divisions between kennels to prevent fence fighting. The public has also asked the commission to remove plans for a dedicated euthanasia room.
“I’d like to point out that none of the items on the list will push the design into the category of being a ‘Taj Mahal’ of shelters,” Johnson said. “All nine of these items are basic components of a reputable, functional, well run animal shelter.”
Concerning whether or not there has been any adjustments made to the shelter plans thus far, Pirando said the process has been at a “stand still” since he has no authority to add or subtract from the blueprints without the commission’s say so. Currently, he said the plans are not ready to go out to bid until he gets more input from the commission and his office receives cost estimates for all of the requested items. He also said he’s not received any further input from Animal Control Officer Kevin Hooks.
The commission discussed whether or not an HVAC system would be warranted over the use of large fans and considered if a total rebuild might be more cost effective than a retrofit. However, Hutcheson decided to move forward with the plans and add the requested items to see drawings as alternates pending pricing and approval.
In other business, the commission:
• Heard an update from Martin & Cobey Construction on Old Jail Renovation. Project leader Kelley Howard said the project will most likely need to be extended 100 days, from 300 to 400 total.
• Approved a payment request $300 to Whitaker Towing Service for towing an overturned vehicle in District 3.
• Approved $2,800 for network security hardware.
• Approved an agreement between Marshall County Commission and Marshall Medical Centers Medical Service for use of the Stryker Lukas 3 Chest Compression Systems that were purchased with Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) aid.
• Approved an agreement between Marshall County Commission and Arab Fire Department for use of the Stryker Lukas 3 Chest Compression Systems that were purchased with CARES aid.
• Approved an agreement between Marshall County Commission and the Volunteer Fire Departments for use of the Stryker Lukas 3 Chest Compression Systems that were purchased with CARES aid.
• Approved internet service at Marling Friendship Center for $72.98 monthly for one year to be paid from the Countywide Fund. A $99 installation fee will be charged to the first bill.
• Approved two budget amendments for mapping/appraisal budget.
• Approved the sell, trade or scrap of various fixed assets.
