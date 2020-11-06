The Huddle House restaurant in Albertville will be honoring veterans and active duty military personnel this Veterans Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11.
From 6 a.m.-10 p.m., the restaurant will be providing free MVP Breakfast Platters to customers with proper military I.D.
This “delicious” meal is a Huddle House favorite with its 45 customizable platter combinations with items like eggs, bacon, hash browns, grits, a waffle and an old-fashion buttermilk pancake as the starting points for a great breakfast.
Huddle House said it was doing this to show its gratitude and appreciation for members of the nation’s armed services, many of whom have put their lives on the line to protect our country.
“We believe that the MVP Platter, truly our ‘Most Valuable Platter,’ is a nice way to share a token of that appreciation and to thank them for their service,” the restaurant stated.
