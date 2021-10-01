Boaz city leaders kicked off the annual Harvest Festival on Friday morning by naming the Small Business, Large Manufacturer and Citizen of the Year for 2021.
Kerry Mitchell, Chairman of the Boaz Area Chamber of Commerce, gave the following awards:
• Small Business of the Year: Duke’s Cleaners
• Large Industry of the Year: Kabco Builders
• Citizen of the Year: Sherry Stallings, owner of Mill Street Deli
He was later surprised with the Volunteer of the Year award, given to Mitchell, owner of Boaz Chevrolet by DonNeeysa Adams, Board of Directors director.
Chamber of Commerce leaders gave out the awards as the annual Chamber banquet has been canceled for the second year due to COVID-19 concerns.
“Duke’s Cleaners is the only local dry cleaner with on-site alterations,” Mitchell said.
Eric Duke, owner of the dry cleaning business, said he accepted the award for the hard work his staff does each and every day.
“It is not anything I did,” he said. “We just try to carry on the tradition dad established. I try to do the best I can.”
Stallings was lauded for her work providing for those in need while never seeking the limelight.
“She is known for her hard work,” Mitchell said. “God gave her the gift of knowing what to give those who are in need when they are in need. There is never a large group meeting and no big discussion. She just frequently gives to those in need.
“She has been a giving person long before she had the resources to give. A lot of us notice who you are and what you do for others.”
Stallings accepted the award and a hug from Mitchell. She simply said, “thank you” to the audience and returned to her seat.
Adams said Mitchell was much like Stallings, working behind the scenes outside the spotlight. He has worked for the past seven years working with disaster relief efforts and was one of the first on the ground helping citizens impacted by the Easter Sunday tornado in south Boaz last year.
“I’m honored to call him my friend,” Adams said.
Mitchell said he does the work because the Lord has blessed him with the ability to help.
“I do all these things because I love my Lord and I want to help,” he said. “The Lord blessed me with working hands.
“He blessed me with a successful business in town. I want to help and this is one way I can.”
The last award was a $5,000 donation made by Marshall County legislators Sen. Clay Scofield and Rep. Kerry Rich. Neither man could attend as the Legislature was in special session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.