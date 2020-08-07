We lost my father, James Edwin Allen, at 2:37 a.m. on July 31. He crossed over into eternity from the intensive care unit at Marshall Medical Center South in Boaz.
Due to the restrictions on visitation caused by COVID-19, neither my brother, Jeff, nor I received a chance to say goodbye. I don’t like those rules but I understand them. Jeff and I couldn’t be there, but I know our Lord and Savior was holding Daddy’s hand as his 87 years on this earth ended.
Dad passed away six months and eight days after his bride of 63 years, Shelba Hammonds Allen. He missed our mother but he didn’t grieve himself to death. He seemed to be doing well until he developed sepsis following prostate surgery July 23.
The Centers for Disease Control says sepsis is the body’s extreme response to an infection. It happens when an infection you already have — in your skin, lungs, urinary tract or somewhere else — triggers a chain reaction throughout your body. Folks my dad’s age are at a higher risk for sepsis. He overcame two hip replacements, back surgery and heart bypass surgery in his later years, but he couldn’t beat sepsis.
My daddy served as clerk of Liberty Baptist Church for 57 years, from 1962-2019. He spent the last 40-plus years as a deacon, including serving as chairman of the deacon board since 2008.
The Revs. Earl Mitchell, Dr. Roger White and Chris Andrews are the last three pastors Daddy served with, and each of them officiated during his funeral service Monday, Aug. 3. They lifted our spirits by recalling Daddy’s legacy of faith and service to Liberty Baptist and to the Painter community.
As we viewed Daddy’s body a final time, I touched his big, wrinkled hands. All my life, the strength of his hands amazed me. I always thought there’s nothing my dad can’t do with his hands, and I never told him. I sure wish I could tell him now.
Daddy’s hands plowed a mule, hoed and picked cotton, and drove a tractor. They chopped wood, drove nails, painted walls and dug holes for fence posts. His hands carried baby calves born in the pasture on frigid winter mornings to the warmth and safety of a hay-filled barn.
Daddy’s hands pulled me to safety after I slipped under in a pool as a 6- or 7-year-old boy who couldn’t swim. His hands lovingly cared for my mother as she battled dementia in the final months of her life.
My dad was my hero and the man I most admired. I should’ve compiled the wisdom he shared into a book. His wisdom was practical, sensible and would govern your life if you allowed it.
When I called Dad to tell him I was named the new publisher of The Reporter, he said remember to be fair, like he’s always taught me, and be careful what I say. I’m trying to practice his advice every day.
Daddy didn’t become a grandfather until he was 81, but he loved every minute of it. James, Brady and Maggie Jo provided the joy of his life, and the kids loved Granddaddy.
Once while watching James and Brady playing and having fun, Dad said, “If I felt that good, I’d get in trouble.”
We sang “That Glad Reunion Day” at Daddy’s funeral. Losing both my parents in the same year makes me long for that happy meeting in Heaven with them. I thank God for the blessing of being their son.
Shannon J. Allen is the publisher and editor for The Reporter. He can be reached at shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com.
