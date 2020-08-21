Approximately 20% of the student body at Albertville City Schools has opted for virtual learning according to Deputy Superintendent of Federal Programs Tim Tidomore. A total of 1,156 virtual students had enrolled by Thursday, with 40 more signing up that evening.
Though enrollment had previously been closed, the board allowed parents until noon Friday to enroll in virtual learning.
After members of the Albertville City Schools Board of Education expressed concern and confusion regarding the virtual learning policy for the upcoming school year, Superintendent Boyd English issued a statement clarifying the procedures for online education.
The policy previously allowed traditional students to become virtual students at any time. This meant, though virtual enrollment was closed, traditional students could still switch to virtual, making a loophole, English said. The policy was amended to where traditional students will only be allowed to transition to virtual at the end of a 9-week grading period. Virtual students will still be required to wait till the end of the semester before switching to traditional.
English also emphasized that virtual learning will not be an easier option for students in terms of school work and will be different than the online classes from last spring.
“There’s a misconception because what we had offered previously is credit recovery,” he said. “Credit recovery and virtual school are two different things… This [virtual learning] is a legit, rigorous curriculum that is totally different than what you’re accustomed to. It’s not what it was in the spring.”
Students will be expected to log on to virtual learning everyday and show progress through the online classwork. Facilitators will have access to their assigned students information and will contact the student if they begin to fall behind.
“If it’s done right, I anticipate seeing a lot of people jump back into traditional,” boardmember Mike Price said. “That’s what it needs to be on the front end — so structured — that they go, ‘Hey, this is not what I thought it was or this is exactly what I thought it was.’ But it gives them a clear picture of, “Do I want to keep doing this or do I want to jump back into traditional?’”
Virtual students wishing to return to traditional school will have till noon Nov. 30 to contact Tim Tidmore at ttidmore@albertk12.org.
