Pictured (from left) are Ileana Ramirez, Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith and Unique Morgan Dunston. Dunston and Ramirez have organized a march to protest and support racial injustice. They met Thursday to go over their plan for the protest. Dunston said the march would be one of peace and unity. The march is scheduled for today, Saturday, June 6, from 5-6 p.m., starting at the high school.