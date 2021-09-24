In a small white house down a narrow back road on top of Sand Mountain lives Elizabeth Burgess, who, come Monday, Sept. 27, will celebrate her 100th birthday.
Though her mobility may be limited — she had to quit gardening and mowing the yard around the age of 90 — she’s living her life to the fullest as she ever did from the comfort of her home surrounded by family, friends and the many items and memories she’s collected over the last century.
“I thought my mama was old,” she recently told The Reporter. “I didn’t know nobody ever went to 100 years old.”
One of 11 siblings, Burgess was born on a farm in the Poplar Springs community in 1921 just a short distance from where she lives now. There her family raised a variety of crops including corn, peanuts and cotton, she said.
“I thought it was good,” she said about life back then. “We just thought we were like everybody else was. Nobody was better than nobody else. It was good. I liked it. I wish we had some of them old times now.”
She remembers how she would walk to school and to church on Sundays, or occasionally ride in a covered buggy if the weather was bad enough.
“Back then, we had to walk everywhere we went because there weren’t any cars back 100 years ago,” she said.
Instead of going to the same church every weekend, she said people would take turns rotating between the two or three churches in the area.
“You know, it wasn’t just one denomination, it was a community thing, I called it,” she said. “Everybody loved each other and went to each other’s churches.”
She married her husband, Theo — better known as Bud — in August of 1940, and would have celebrated their 81st anniversary together this year had he not passed away 17 years ago. He too was a farmer. The two had their first and only child, Danny, in 1950, who now lives a few miles down the road; close enough to visit and check on his mom anytime.
On top of working on the farm much of her early life, Burgess said she worked as a “utility girl” at Liberty Trouser Company in Geraldine for 17 years. Even then, she kept a garden at home until 10 years ago.
“I tilled my garden till I was 90. I loved it,” she said. “Mama said women weren’t supposed to work in the field, but I did. I loved it… I love it outdoors. I’d rather be outside any day.”
Burgess told of a time when a man and his family drove by the house as she was mowing her yard. They were so intrigued seeing her at the age of 90 mowing her own yard they had to stop and take a picture.
“He just couldn’t believe that I was 90 years old and mowing yards,” she said. “But I’ve always thought I could do anything anybody else could.
Aside from being outdoors — Burgess is also an avid fisherman — she said one of her other hobbies has been collecting things. Walk into her house and you’re immediately greeted by rooms full of dolls and figurines, many nearly as old as Burgess herself.
“Ever since I’ve been married I guess, I’ve just had a love for dolls,” she said. “I started collecting dolls, and there ain’t no end to it.”
She also likes to collect old clocks, decorative bells, old photos and newspaper clippings, so much so that she’s nearly run out of space to store all her valuables.
“I’ve been here all these years and everybody knows me. If they’ve come to see the house they’ve come to the wrong place,” she said. “ I want them to come see me when they come.”
Burgess said he loves having visitors. If you were to stop by her house, you’d probably find her sitting in her living room among her collectibles, a stack of crossword puzzles and a Bible on the end table next to her favorite chair, which she uses to keep her mind sharp and busy since she doesn’t get outside as much as she once did.
“Somebody said, ‘Don’t you get bored?’ And I said, ‘what’s that?” she said.
During a recent visit with The Reporter, she recited from memory a few of her favorite passages from the Bible such as Psalm 1 and Psalm 23.
“I read my Bible. It inspires me,” she said.
At 100 years old, Burgess, by all appearances, is a happy, smart woman who appreciates life each day. She credits her longevity to working hard her whole life and staying busy.
“I’ll tell you what my mama told me, hard work won’t kill nobody,” she said. “I’ve just lived on that.”
