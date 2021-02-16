Due to the winter weather and unsafe travel across the Sand Mountain area, the four remaining Sub-Regional basketball games have all been moved to Wednesday in hopes of safer conditions for teams and fans traveling to games.
Five games were originally scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, with only one of the games getting played, the Guntersville-Sardis girl's 5A game was completed Monday afternoon ahead of the cold, wet weather that moved into the area. Guntersville earned a 70-40 win to advance to the the regional semi-finals.
The schedule for Wednesday's four games is as follows:
Boys: Fyffe at Geraldine, Wednesday, 5 p.m.
Boys: Boaz at Guntersville, Wednesday, 6 p.m.
Boys: Brewer at Douglas, Wednesday, 6 p.m.
Girls: Fairview at Boaz, Wednesday, 6 p.m.
All of these games are subject to change as well depending on how weather continues to impact the area.
For ticket information and policies on each of these games, please contact your local school.
