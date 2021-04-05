Marshall County Sheriff’s Office continues an investigation into the discovery of a body Friday night.
Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie said a caller reported seeing a person crawling along Martling Road at Jupiter Road near Asbury at about 11 p.m. Friday.
When deputies arrived, they discovered a body in the roadway.
“It is being investigated and there is believed to be foul play involved,” Guthrie said Monday morning.
“Our investigators and deputies worked this case all weekend long.”
Guthrie said arrests are expected this week.
Guntersville Police and the Asbury Volunteer Fire Department joined the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation, Guthrie said.
The victim’s identity has not yet been released and an autopsy is expected to be performed this week, he said.
Anyone with information about the person or what happened is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 256-582-2034.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.