The legendary 431 Sports Arena in Boaz is the home of professional wresting in Marshall County and on Sand Mountain.
On Saturday night, owner Mickey “The Hammer” Henry is sponsoring his 36th annual Christmas Spectacular. He is providing a gift to all children ages 11-and-under, and Santa Claus is scheduled to stop by and visit with the children.
An important highlight of the night to Henry is the arena’s bicycle giveaway.
The wrestling card features an American Championship Wrestling ladies world title match between Mississippi Queen and Jennifer Justice.
Among the other matches on the card is a 30-man battle royal.
“The Christmas Spectacular will be fun for the whole family,” Henry said. “I don’t allow any vulgarity.”
Doors open at 6:30 with bell time at 8:30. Saturday is student night. Tickets are $5 each for all high school and college students.
General admission tickets are $6, and ringside reserved seats are $7. Tickets are $1 for children ages 11-and-under, with children 6-and-under admitted free.
Henry allows children to play in the ring before the show begins. Call him at 256-515-3108 to buy tickets or for more information.
