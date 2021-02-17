The last time the Douglas Eagles boy's basketball team reached the regional semifinals, head coach Skylar Baugh was a junior on the team, all the way back in 2007.
That changed Wednesday night as the Eagles hosted Brewer, then held on for a thrilling 65-62 win, and the right to face Alexandria on Friday night.
"It was huge for us," Baugh said. "It's a huge win. It's the first time our school has been in 14 years to the regional tournamanent. It's real big for the community. We got what we wanted, we won the area, beat Boaz, got the opportunity to play at home, where we have a great fan base, and our fans have shown out the past few games and been a huge part of our success."
Yael Lucas and Jaylen Spaun led the way for the Eagles, each netting 17 in the win, while Eli Teal added nine seven of those coming at the foul line in the fourth, Raygen Edmondson added eight points, and Jansen Rogers chipped in with seven.
The Eagles opened the game strong despite constant pressure on the ball from the Patriots, and took and early 14-7 lead after one quarter.
The Patriots then found their shooting stroke in the second to cut the lead to four heading into halftime. The Eagles responded coming out of the break, putting up a 19-14 advantage in the period to take a nine-point lead into the final period.
"We shot the ball well," Baugh said. "But the bad thing was Brewer shot the ball well, we weren't planning on them being a big time shooting team, but they shot lights out. It was just a battle the whole game. We had guys step up and play well offensively."
In that fourth period, the Eagles were able to hold of the Patriots, who scored 24 in the period, with the work at the foul line. Teal was 7 of 8 from the stripe in the fourth, while Rogers and Lucas went a combined 4 for 4. As a team the Eagles went 12 of 16 at the stripe in the fourth quarter.
Brewer were paced by Dawson Lindsey's game-high 21 points, while Matt Kempson added 19.
For Douglas, their attention now turns to a road game at Alexandria on Friday, who won on a last-second shot in their sub-regional game. Baugh says the challenged with them will be their size, but says that the Eagles do counter well in other areas.
"It's been a while since we've seen them," Baugh added. "We didn't play them this year and didn't get to scout them much, but they're a very good team. Well-coached, they've got some size, and it'll be a tough game. We've got to play our best basketball if we're going to compete at their house. But I feel like we matchup in certain areas so I think it should be a good show."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.