FLORENCE – There were plenty of options to choose from as Florence senior defensive lineman Caleb Thompson-Bennett pondered what was most satisfying from Friday’s game.
“Getting the young guys in because I get to see ‘em play,” Thompson-Bennett said. “It’s a good time, man! They’re happy to get on the field.”
For example, Florence’s starters yelled excitedly from the sideline in the final minutes as 5-9 reserve running back Demetrius Thompson scored the Falcons’ 10th and final touchdown in the closing minutes, capping a 68-0 win over Albertville.
It was Florence’s most-lopsided win in its 17-year history and the program’s second-highest scoring night in team history. The Falcons (2-1 overall, 1-1 Class 7A, Region 4) dominated from the start.
“Obviously didn’t expect that,” said Florence coach Will Hester, referring to the margin of victory. “But things kind of snowball. They’ve got a few guys quarantined (because of) the virus that were starters for them. All that kind of led to what happened tonight.”
The snowball quickly became an avalanche. Florence recovered the opening kickoff when Albertville (0-3, 0-2) didn’t secure it, scored in two plays and was up 40-0 by halftime.
The senior Gardner Flippo and junior Caleb Mahan alternated drives at quarterback and combined for five touchdowns.
Flippo threw a 43-yard touchdown pass to William Watkins and ran for 14-yard touchdown. Mahan threw a 26-yard touchdown pass over the middle to Jakobie Hurley and ran for a 1-yard touchdown and 48-yard touchdown.
“Both those guys give a lot to our team. We’re proud of them,” Hester said. “We’re going to continue to play two as long as they play at that high level.”
The Falcons seemed to be faster at every position. Sophomore running back Jaylen Simpson ran for 112 yards and two touchdowns, and senior running back Javean Griffin ran for 97 yards and two scores.
Griffin said he and Simpson are close and talk every day and that Simpson is a quick learner.
“It clicks like that. He’s real good,” Griffin said. “He’s got the talent. We’re just in the weight room, we keep him in line, you’ve got to work out and stuff like that, get his legs right. But other than that, he’s got good vision and everything.”
It was a satisfying night for the Falcons after last week’s 42-28 loss to Austin, one of the Class 7A, Region 4 favorites.
“We knew that we had a lot of talent in us, a lot of potential,” Griffin said. “We just had to find it. Tonight we were showing everybody that we’re not a bad team.”
There were plenty of defensive highlights for the Falcons, too. Jahlil Hurley caught an interception over his shoulder in Florence territory in the first half and returned it all the way to the Albertville 5-yard-line. Simpson scored on the next play.
Hester said the defensive line is an anchor for a defense that knows it has to set the tone for this year’s team. Thompson-Bennett and the rest of the line put pressure on Albertville throughout the night.
“We had to come show what we could do,” Thompson-Bennett said.
The Aggies play host to Grissom of Huntsville on Sept. 18 in their first home game in 7A, Region 4 action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.