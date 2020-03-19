MONTGOMERY—The March 31 runoff election between U.S. Senator candidates Tommy Tuberville and Jeff Session has been pushed back several months due to the coronavirus outbreak and will now be held on Tuesday, July 14.
Gov. Kay Ivey made the announcement in a press release Wednesday.
“The ability to hold free and fair elections is an inherent right as citizens of the United States and the great state of Alabama, but the safety and wellbeing of Alabama citizens is paramount,” she stated.
Ivey reference State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris’s recommendation for people practice social distancing by refraining from public gatherings of more than 25 and maintaining a 6-foot distance between one another.
“This guidance alone would be making an election day a hotbed for spreading the virus,” she said. “Knowing the average age of our faithful poll workers qualifies them to be most at-risk adds the necessity to extend the election runoff date. Delaying the election … is not a decision I came to lightly, but one of careful consideration. I appreciate the guidance of Attorney General Steve Marshall and Secretary of State John H. Merrill for their collaboration to ensure the continuity of our state government.”
Merrill released his own statement supporting the governor's decision.
“The safety and well-being of every single Alabamian is my top priority,” he said. “The guidelines prescribed by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention and the Alabama Department of Public Health have made it clear that it is no longer advisable for the people of Alabama to go to the polls to vote on March 31. “In postponing … we are continuing Alabama’s practice of providing free and fair elections that do not compromise the safety and health of our voters, poll workers, and anyone else who may be involved with the elections process.
“This new date will allow for the electoral process to continue in a normal manner,” he added. “This delay will allow all local election officials the time to assess and evaluate the changes that must be made to ensure the runoff election is administered according to plan.”
Eligible Alabamians may continue to register to vote in the runoff election until Monday, June 29, Merrill said. Absentee ballot applications that have already been successfully submitted will be valid for the runoff election. All absentee ballot applications must be received by the close of business on Thursday, July 9.
Voters eligible to vote pursuant to the Uniformed and Overseas Absentee Voting Act will have until Tuesday, July 14 to postmark an absentee ballot.
“I am grateful to Governor Ivey and General Marshall for their proactive leadership, sincere dedication, and spirit of teamwork that we have seen displayed during these trying times to ensure we are providing a safe and secure environment for all 3,585,209 voters in the State of Alabama to participate in the electoral process,” Merrill said.
Merrill encouraged those concerned about contracting the virus or spreading the illness to consider voting by absentee. For information regarding voter registration, locating a polling place, or how to obtain an absentee ballot, visit the Secretary of State’s website at sos.alabama.gov.
