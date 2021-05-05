With approximately one in five Alabamians having been inoculated against COVID-19, declining demand for the vaccine could cause the state to lose its unused allotment of doses to more enthusiastic states.
Yesterday, on the Governor’s Only Call with the White House, the federal government announced the possibility of reallocating COVID-19 vaccine doses from states with a diminishing demand to states with a higher demand.
Gov. Kay Ivey said no word has been given whether or not Alabama’s doses will be shifted at this time. To prevent that from happening, Ivey encouraged more people to get the vaccine sooner rather than later.
“The federal government announced on the Governors’ Only Call with the White House that states with a diminishing demand for vaccines may have their doses shifted to states with a higher demand,” Ivey said. “Y’all, we want shots in the arms and off the shelf. If you have not made it a priority to schedule a vaccine, I encourage you to go get the shot as soon as you are able. If you are hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine, please speak to a physician you trust and ask if he or she would recommend it for you. If we don’t use it, we could lose it.
“This is our ticket back to normal,” she added. The vaccine is free and could possibly save your life.”
