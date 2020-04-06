Betty Decker
Boaz
Betty Decker, 74, of Boaz, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020.
Her family held a private graveside service Saturday, April 4, at Thrashers Cemetery. Rev. Jason Hallmark officiated the service.
She is survived by her sons, William K. Decker, Elton Decker (Tammy Dickie); two grandchildren; brother, Don Purgason; sister, Ann South.
Boaz Carr Funeral Home directed.
Brenda McClure
Grant
Brenda McClure, 62, of Grant, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020.
No services are planned at this time.
She is survived by her daughter, Sonya Henson (Willie Franks); son, Dana Henson; four grandchildren.
Arrangements were entrusted to Adams Brown Service Funeral Home.
Charles Michael
Abercrombie
Albertville
Charles Michael Abercrombie, 70, of Albertville, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020.
The family will be holding a private funeral service with burial to be in Zion Hill Cemetery at this time, but will hold a large celebration of life at a later date. Randy Evers will officiate.
He is survived by his wife, Willene Abercrombie; daughters, Jessica Jones (Jason), Lesley Mullens (Josh); eight grandchildren.
Albertville Funeral Home Downtown is assisting the family with arrangements.
James Wallace
“Jim” Beam
Albertville
James Wallace “Jim” Beam, 82, of Albertville, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020.
He will have a private, graveside service at Marshall Memorial Gardens. Rev. Paul Kelley will be officiating.
Beam is survived by his daughter, Debra Mauldin; two granddaughters; four great-grandchildren; sister, Laura Stegall; brothers, Bruce Beam, Greg Beam; step-daughter, Leisa Smalley; one step-granddaughter; two step-great-grandchildren.
Albertville Memorial Chapel is directing.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
