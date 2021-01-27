The Joe Cagle Band in conjunction with The Brick Restaurant in Guntersville will host a Blessings in a Backpack-Guntersville fundraiser this Saturday.
Music will start at 7:30 p.m. and donations for Blessings in a Backpack will be taken all night. The Brick does have COVID-19 protocols in place. Be sure and check the restaurant’s Facebook page to view those.
Justin Perry with Alfa Insurance in Guntersville is the lead sponsor for Blessings in a Backpack-Guntersville.
“We feed roughly 365 kids every week most of them at Guntersville Elementary and Cherokee Elementary,” he said. “It costs anywhere from $120-$150 to feed a kid for the entire school year. We pack every Thursday during the school year and deliver them to the schools Friday morning to distribute. Obviously, the pandemic has made things pretty difficult but we’ve adapted to the situation.”
The Joe Cagle Band hosted the first Blessings in a Backpack fundraiser back in June. Joe Cagle’s older brother, JD, offered his front yard aS the venue.
“The first one we did back in June was a big success,” Joe Cagle said. “We ended up raising close to $1,000. When JD and I approached Justin with the idea he was all for it. The thought of kids not having enough food is just hard to handle. Blessings in a Backpack is a great organization and we’re proud to help them out.”
For more information about Blessings, go to facebook.com/blessingsinabackpackguntersville. For more information about the event, got to facebook.com/joecagleband.
