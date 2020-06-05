The number of new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus continues to rise in Alabama as the number of deaths reported per day remains steady with an average of 9.9 since Friday, May 29. The Alabama Department of Public Health updated the number of presumed recovered cases from COVID-19 to 11,395, up from 9,355 last week. That means of the 19,073 confirmed cases reported as of Friday morning June 5, only 7,678 are currently active. The number of deaths reported was 672. Nationwide, 1,875,402 people have been infected according to Johns Hopkins University. Of those, 108,278 have died and 485,002 have recovered.
At least 239,159 total tests have been administered in Alabama. Since March 13, there have been 1,949 patients hospitalized
Within the last 14 days, there have been 5,310 cases confirmed in Alabama and at least 71,448 tests have been taken.
In Marshall County, a total of 714 cases have been confirmed (four probable) and at least 6,146 tests have been administered; nine deaths have been confirmed.
In DeKalb County, a total of 260 cases have been confirmed (four probable) and at least 2,619 tests have been administered; three deaths have been confirmed.
In Etowah County, a total of 265 cases have been confirmed (four probable) and at least 5,440 tests have been administered; 12 deaths have been confirmed.
In Blount County, a total of 64 cases have been confirmed (two probable) and at least 1,701 tests have been administered; one death has been confirmed.
Out of the state’s total number of cases, the largest infected age group making up 40.89% of cases ranged from 25-49 years of age. Patients 65 years or older comprised 21.5%; ages 50-64, 23.31%; 5-24, 12.97, and 0-4, 1.31%.
Females made up the majority of cases with 57.69%; males, 41.63%; and 0.68% of the genders were unknown.
Regarding race, 37.92% of the infected were white, 42.2% were black, 0.45% were Asian and 18.98% were other or unknown. Ethnically, 70.06% were non-Hispanic, 9.16% were Hispanic and 20.77% were unknown.
Marshall County had an infection rate per 100,000 people of 716.1 DeKalb County, 346.8; Etowah County, 251.3; and Blount County, 107.2.
The ADPH reported 603 of those infected had to be admitted to an intensive care unit and 358 had to be put on a ventilator.
Approximately 2,311 health care workers had been infected, as well as 1,061 long-term care employees and 1,755 long-term care residents.
Of the 672 confirmed deaths, 80.1% were among patients 65 years or older, 16.5% were between the ages of 50-64 and 3.3% were between the ages 25-49. Three hundred sixty of the confirmed deaths were male and 310 were female. Close to 86.9% were ethnically non-Hispanic with 43.9% of the confirmed deaths involving black patients, 50.4% white and 0.6% Asian.
In addition to being over the age of 65, patients with underlying medical conditions have been reported to be especially vulnerable to the disease. As of Thursday, June 4, 157 patients had the underlying condition of chronic lung disease, 245 had diabetes mellitus, 421 had cardiovascular disease, 171 had chronic renal disease and 20 had chronic liver disease. Three hundred fifty-seven confirmed deaths had multiple underlying medical conditions and 33 had none. Of those 20, 66.7% were 65 or older, 51.5% were female, 39.4% were black and 54.5% were white..
According to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, Alabama is projected to have a total death count of 833 by Aug. 4. As of Friday, Alabama was using 177 hospital beds out of 5,744, resulting in zero bed shortages.
