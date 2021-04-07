This is an opinion column.
Spring is in the air and Good Friday is behind us, so as my daddy always said, it’s time to plant those vegetables in the backyard! A garden feels like home to me and will forever bring back memories of my childhood.
Some of the best days of my life were spent walking barefoot behind Daddy in our huge vegetable garden in Rabbittown. Even though it’s been more than 50 years ago, I can still remember those wonderful days.
When Daddy cranked up his rusty old tiller, I couldn’t get outside fast enough. I sat on the back porch, waiting and smiling as I watched him plow through the earth and form the straight rows. While he prepared our garden spot, Momma got ready, too. She brought out a big dishpan full of shriveled up, sprouting russet potatoes she’d been saving since January. She quartered them up so that each piece still had a little sprout growing on one side of it. While she worked, she told me with a pointed finger to make sure I dropped them in the ground just right so the sprout faced upwards.
As soon as Daddy finished with the tiller, he looked my way and motioned for me to join him in the freshly tilled dirt. All morning long, we planted crook neck squash, straight 8 cucumbers, rattlesnake beans, dwarf pod okra, purple hull peas and silver queen corn. We planted thin stems of smelly green onions, too. I hated the way they made my hands smell, but I sure did love the way they tasted when they got big enough to pull and eat.
Those beautiful sunny days seemed to last forever as I dropped seeds and plants into the furrows dug by my father, walking ahead of me. My short legs had to make three or four steps just to catch up with his giant footprints.
My favorite thing to plant in the entire garden was the tender, young tomato plants. Daddy always bought the Whopper and Better Boy varieties at the Co-Op each year. We planted a LOT of them every spring because while most kids craved candy bars, I was obsessed with tomatoes while growing up.
I had tomato biscuits for breakfast, tomato sandwiches for lunch and slices of tomato with my other vegetables at supper. Snack time for me was a bowl of quartered up tomatoes covered in salt…. Lord, I can still taste them now! Nothing was better on a hot July day than to bite into a plump, juicy tomato that we had grown in our backyard.
The last garden my daddy ever planted was in the spring of 1999, just two weeks before his death. The tomatoes I ate that summer were bittersweet on my lips, but I treasured every bite of the lingering gift he left for me that year.
Just as my daddy instructed me so long ago, I taught my three children the art of gardening while they were growing up. This spring, they are planting gardens of their own and enlisting the help of their youngsters. It warms my soul to see my grandchildren walking in freshly tilled dirt, dropping seeds and setting out tender plants. I can’t wait to see the fruits of their labor…. and to bite into one of those Whoppers or Better Boys.
Sandy Holsonback is a guest columnist for The Reporter. She can be reached at swholsonback4966@hotmail.com.
