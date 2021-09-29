With the high school football regular season more than halfway finished, we're starting to see some clarity in the high school football polls as title favorites continue to cement their place among the Top-10 of their respective classes.
In Class 3A, the Fyffe Red Devils continue to hold down the top spot, as they have since the preseason, collecting 21 out of a possible 22 first-place votes this week to retain the top ranking over Piedmont. Fyffe has won 49-straight games overall, and will look to make it 50 this Friday when they take on the No. 8 ranked team in 3A, Plainview in a rivalry showdown.
In 5A, the Guntersville Wildcats, whose offense has caught fire over the past four games, moved up again this week, jumping up two spots to take the No. 5 ranking. The Wildcats are 5-1 on the season, have clinched a playoff spot thanks to a 3-0 start in league play, and will look to continue their roll on Friday night against winless Sardis.
While those were the only two area teams to crack the Top-10 in their classes, two other schools each received a single vote this week.
In 5A, Boaz received a vote after downing 7A Albertville last week 35-21 to improve to 5-1 on the season, while in 3A, Geraldine received one vote despite falling on the road to Saks last weekend. The Bulldogs are 3-2 on the season.
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Thompson (22); 6-0; 264
2. Hoover; 6-0; 195
3. Auburn; 6-0; 176
4. Central-Phenix City; 6-0; 154
5. Theodore; 5-0; 126
6. Hewitt-Trussville; 5-1; 111
7. James Clemens; 6-0; 92
8. Fairhope; 4-1; 55
9. Enterprise; 5-1; 39
10. Oak Mountain; 4-1; 36
Others receiving votes: Baker (4-1) 6.
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Spanish Fort (19); 5-0; 255
2. Clay-Chalkville (3); 5-0; 207
3. Briarwood; 6-0; 171
4. Hartselle; 6-0; 148
5. Helena; 6-0; 115
6. Mountain Brook; 5-1; 106
7. Jackson-Olin; 5-0; 68
8. Pinson Valley; 4-2; 67
9. McAdory; 5-1; 56
10. Hueytown; 5-1; 32
Others receiving votes: Opelika (3-3) 15, Homewood (4-1) 5, Muscle Shoals (5-0) 4, Northridge (6-0) 4, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (3-2) 1.
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Pike Road (17); 5-0; 248
2. Pleasant Grove (5); 4-1; 213
3. Leeds; 6-0; 173
4. Alexandria; 5-0; 153
5. Guntersville; 5-1; 105
6. Central-Clay Co.; 5-1; 104
7. UMS-Wright; 4-1; 101
8. Russellville; 5-1; 42
9. Faith-Mobile; 3-2; 39
10. Parker; 5-0; 37
Others receiving votes: Greenville (4-1) 12, Andalusia (4-2) 10, Ardmore (5-0) 9, St. Paul's (2-3) 5, Boaz (5-1) 1, Center Point (4-2) 1, Fairview (4-1) 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Handley (19); 4-0; 251
2. Madison Aca. (2); 4-1; 195
3. Vigor; 5-0; 177
4. American Chr. (1); 4-1; 164
5. Williamson; 4-2; 101
6. Northside; 4-1; 98
7. West Limestone; 4-1; 70
8. Central-Florence; 6-0; 64
9. Gordo; 4-2; 62
10. Brooks; 5-0; 26
Others receiving votes: St. James (4-1) 12, Cherokee Co. (4-1) 11, Randolph (6-0) 11, West Blocton (5-0) 5, Etowah (3-2) 2, St. Michael (4-1) 2, Bibb Co. (4-2) 1, Jackson (4-2) 1, Priceville (4-1) 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Fyffe (21); 4-0; 261
2. Piedmont (1); 5-0; 195
3. Catholic-Montgomery; 6-0; 182
4. Flomaton; 4-0; 150
5. Trinity; 5-0; 128
6. Opp; 5-1; 94
7. Winfield; 6-0; 73
8. Plainview; 4-1; 63
9. Lauderdale Co.; 6-0; 27
10. Montgomery Aca.; 4-2; 25
Others receiving votes: Saks (5-1) 22, T.R. Miller (4-2) 16, Bayside Aca. (4-2) 10, Excel (4-1) 4, Wicksburg (5-1) 2, Geraldine (3-2) 1, Southside-Selma (4-1) 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Clarke Co. (10); 4-1; 220
2. Lanett (8); 4-2; 204
3. Mars Hill Bible (2); 3-2; 167
4. Ariton (2); 6-0; 157
5. Elba; 5-1; 147
6. Falkville; 4-1; 100
7. Spring Garden; 4-1; 84
8. Cleveland; 4-1; 61
9. Southeastern-Blount; 5-0; 28
10. Colbert Co.; 5-1; 20
Others receiving votes: G.W. Long (3-1) 15, Leroy (4-1) 12, Geneva Co. (3-2) 11, Luverne (4-0) 9, Sand Rock (4-1) 6, Aliceville (4-2) 4, Midfield (4-1) 4, B.B. Comer (4-2) 3, Tanner (4-2) 2.
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Brantley (15); 4-0; 241
2. Sweet Water (7); 5-0; 218
3. Maplesville; 6-0; 177
4. Pickens Co.; 4-1; 124
5. Notasulga; 5-0; 121
6. Decatur Heritage; 4-2; 93
7. Wadley; 6-0; 91
8. Millry; 4-1; 79
9. Loachapoka; 3-1; 42
10. Keith; 5-1; 35
Others receiving votes: Marion Co. (5-1) 16, Samson (5-1) 13, Sumiton Chr. (4-1) 4.
AISA
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Escambia Aca. (21); 5-0; 261
2. Autauga Aca. (1); 5-0; 199
3. Pike Liberal Arts; 5-1; 178
4. Chambers Aca.; 5-1; 128
5. Glenwood; 3-2; 123
6. Sparta; 5-0; 114
7. Jackson Aca.; 5-0; 92
8. Patrician; 3-2; 65
9. Crenshaw Chr.; 4-1; 45
10. Morgan Aca.; 3-2; 20
Others receiving votes: Lee-Scott (3-2) 14, Bessemer Aca. (1-3) 10, Tuscaloosa Aca. (2-3) 5.
