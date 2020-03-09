A fire broke out Monday night, March 9, at the Brookwood Apartments on 912 West Main Street (Alabama Highway 205) in Albertville.
The Albertville Fire Department and Police Department were on the scene.
The fire appears to have been contained to a single apartment.
Nancy Bolding, who rents the apartment, said she wasn't inside when it caught fire. She said she came home to smoke and flames rising out of her apartment windows.
Check back with The Reporter for the full story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.