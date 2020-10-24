GERALDINE — Geraldine sewed up the third spot from Class 3A, Region 7 Friday night with a 19-14 win over Collinsville at Coolidge Isbell Field.
With the win, the Bulldogs improved to 6-3 overall and 4-2 in region play. They also extended their school-record streak of state playoff appearances to 14.
Collinsville dropped to 5-4 overall and 2-4 in the region.
Anthony Baldwin rushed for 113 yards on 25 carries and a touchdown to power Geraldine’s offense. Caleb Hall added 89 yards on eight carries and a score. Troy Willoughby also added a touchdown run.
Jaxon Colvin’s eight tackles paced the Bulldogs’ defense. Hall contributed seven and Kobe Hill, Willoughby and Caleb Benefield five each.
Cody Satterfield recorded three tackles and one interception.
Geraldine closes out the regular season Oct. 30 by traveling to Crossville for the 99th Battle of Skirum Creek.
