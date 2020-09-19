SCANT CITY — Ike Rowell threw two touchdown passes and Kyle Dukes ran for two to lead Class 3A, No. 2 Fyffe to a 54-6 region win over Brindlee Mountain.
The win extended the Red Devils’ school-record winning streak to 34 games and improved their overall season record to 4-0 and 3-0 in Class 5A, Region 7. Brindlee Mountain fell to 0-4 and 0-3.
The first two touchdowns of the game came on Rowell TD passes — the first of 10 yards to Hunter Gillilan and the second 70 yards to Malichi Mize.
After a safety, Dukes scored his first touchdown of the game on a 60-yard run.
An Eli Benefield 10-yard touchdown run and a 13-yard score by Brodie Hicks gave the Red Devils a 35-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Hunter Machen scored on an 11-yard run to push the lead to 41-0.
Will Compton scored Brindlee Mountain’s only touchdown on a 15-yard run.
Fyffe led 41-6 at the half.
A Dukes’ 62-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and a 3-yard score by Will Edge in the fourth rounded out the scoring.
Dukes had two carries for 162 yards, while Rowell finished 3-of-3 passing for 125 yards. Mize had two receptions for 115 yards.
Fyffe will host Class 2A, No. 8 Clarke County on Sept. 25. The Red Devils were supposed to have an open date on that night, but Fyffe had room to add another game because its game with Fellowship Christian of Roswell, Georgia, on Aug. 28 was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
